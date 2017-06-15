Oliver Stone interviews the Russian president Vladimir Putin about divisive issues related to the US-Russia relations. Parts 1 and 2

June 14, 2017
The Putin Interviews – Part 1 (English Subtitles)
The Putin Interviews – Part 2 (English Subtitles)
==========
News In brief
Russia will respond to NATO expansion to keep strategic balance – Putin
Kremlin: Oliver Stone’s documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin says
No harassment of gays in Russia,
Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
Putin stressed that Russia’s society is “rather liberal” and “there is no situation like in some Muslim countries where homosexuals face death penalty”
Putin assures Russian government cannot conduct NSA-style mass surveillance
Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’
Politicians like McCain fail to see real threats — Putin
US, Russia should think about anti-terrorism efforts, disarmament — Putin
US policies unchanged now matter who is in power — Putin
Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiere
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory — Putin
“Nobody would survive” a war between nuclear superpowers, Putin added
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with work of his bodyguards
New film about Putin to open up new viewpoint for Americans, Oliver Stone says
The film will cover Vladimir Putin’s view of events since he first became Russia’s president in 2000
‘I challenged Putin the best I could’: Oliver Stone on upcoming documentary
