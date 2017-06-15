Taboos And Booze For The Masses

Posted on June 15, 2017 by samivesusu

Introduction by GA: In the following extract Taxi  (Plato’s Guns) digs into the meaning of Jewish power. If Jewish power is thereto  silence criticism of Jewish power, Taxi bravely points at the core of that power. You can read the entire article on Plato’s Guns website and engage in a lively discussion. 

Taboos And Booze For The Masses

By Taxi

https://platosguns.com/

We are living in the peak of Jew World Order.

We are living in the peak of Jew World Order.

If you find this statement antisemitic, if you disagree with the facts and statistics that identify American Jews as heavily dominating or fully controlling American Media, Banking, the Judiciary and American Culture (Hollywood/Education/Book Publishing) – controlling through the Jewish lobby our Congress, the Senate, the Pentagon, Policing and Intelligence Agencies as well – if you are still in denial of the above facts, then this article is not for you. The above facts are not up for debate, they are easily verifiable and by now common knowledge even among the uninformed, as evidenced a-plenty by the incessant chatter on this subject on local and worldwide Social Media outlets.

To read more: https://platosguns.com/2017/06/13/taboos-and-booze-for-the-masses/

Advertisements

Filed under: anti-semitism, Corporate Media, Gilad Atzmon, hollywood, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jews, US Congress, USA, Zio-controlled media |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: