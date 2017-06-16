‘ISIS Hunters’ Send Video Message: ‘We Will Teach Them a Lesson’

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Apparently the US-backed Free Syrian Army has now launched a new attack on Syrian government forces. This at any rate is what South Front is reporting. The article, which you can find here, is accompanied by a couple of videos produced by a group calling itself “ISIS Hunters.” Here is one of the videos. It seems to be a message directed at US intelligence or at least indirectly directed to them (if that’s not too much of an oxymoron). Follow ISIS Hunters @ISIS_Hunters

South Front is describing it as a video that “appears to be a message to the US-led coalition, where a fighter from ISIS Hunters accused US forces of preventing them from advancing against ISIS,” although according to the English subtitles, the specific reference is to “American intelligence.” At any rate, the vow is that someone is going to be taught “a lesson,” though whether this is “the US-led Coalition” or possibly “American intelligence” is not clear.

Whatever the case, South Front identifies the ISIS Hunters as a unit of “the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Assault Corps.”

The latest attack on the SAA occurred in the northern part of Suweida Province. The province is located in the southwest part of the country on the Jordanian border. Jordan is part of the US-led Coalition.

Earlier today, US-backed “moderate opposition” groups once again attacked government forces in the area and engaged Syrian troops in a series of firefights. However, so far, there has been no evidence of any gainst of the US-backed forces in the area. Some experts believe that the US might push the FSA to intensify operations in the Damascus desert in order to heat up the situation and to push the SAA and its allies back from the Syrian-Iraqi border.

That, at any rate, is what South Front is reporting. The report also includes a second video from ISIS Hunters. Rather on the grisly side, it shows close-up footage of two ISIS corpses whose brains have pretty much been spilled out of their heads.

The ISIS Hunters, by the way, have a Twitter page. The page was started on February 27, 2017. It now has 3,234 followers.

The US needs to stop supporting terrorists in Syria immediately. That of course is not going to happen, but it’s still important for Americans, as many of us as possible, to say it. All of this is leading toward something, I’m not sure what, but it could be a false flag terror attack in America possibly blamed on Syria or Iran. So it’s important to speak out. The more of us who speak out, the better chance we have of heading off any explosions that could be coming down the road. It is the US and its allies–not Syria, not Russia, not Iran–who are the sponsors of terrorism. This is something that no one in Washington is going to acknowledge publicly until enough of us start yelling for it to stop.