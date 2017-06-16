The Brave Builder!

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Father, they wanted to crush our bones and feed the terrorists the dishes of our burnt flesh! They are those who have been deceiving the entire world for decades. They waited and waited, and soon after your untimely demise, they wanted to take revenge from the Syrian rich and deep rooted history, civilization and culture.

Unable to control, nor to subdue your son, President Bashar, and for about a decade following your demise, the anti-Syrians ewes, new-colonialists, ottomans rallied and exerted every evil effort and backed every terrorists from more than a hundred country; they wanted to eat our flesh, rape our women, stead our resources, and.. and… Here is Syria, the capital of Bashar Hafez Al-Assad, the man who has been living in the hearts and minds of the millions of Syrians, Arabs and freedom and Resistance fighters.

President Hafez Assad, the builder of Modern Syria, passed away on June 10, 2000 leaving behind unforgettable pages of glory and treasures of unshaken principles and doctrines. “There are always men who can catch history” is an important saying of the great Indian leader Gandhi. The late leader President Hafez Al-Assad did not only catch but rewrote and made history through the depth of his thoughts and wisdom.

I re-asked my son, Hafez, do you remember this date 17 years back. The answer by Hafez, second year university student, came as no surprise to me: ” year by year, the late president is even greater; we do miss him more and his imprints are crystal clear in every aspect of Syria.”

Yes, the generations of Hafez Al-Assad are indeed lucky, because they have been honored to live under his presidency twice, if not forever! Bashar Hafez Al-Assad is Al-Assad of modern Syria, built by his late father. Syria is being built anew away from terrorism, extremism and treason. Like father, like son, the Syrians are so proud to have the two men in one as well as in all and for all! Each of them has been the far-sighted man of his age, as well as of the coming! Each of them is the father for all Syrians, particularly the poor among them. Each of them is but God’s gift to all humanity, peace and prosperity.

On the late President’s style-made correction approach, Syria has followed the march under the leadership of his son, Bashar. Once the father changed Syria from a coup-plagued and a barren country to an oasis for progress, democracy and development. The son has pursued the march on the way of modernization, welfare, steadfastness and progress. 17 years following President Hafez Al-Assad’s untimely demise, millions of the Syrians still feel today, more than ever, their urgent need for his fatherly smile, wise stances, peace efforts, prophetic visions, and the many of much of badly needed force. The Syrians, at least the majority do see the late father in President Bashar.

Personally, the tears of my son, Hafez, who was only six-years that day are still alive inside me with unanswered rhetorical questions: how is it possible even for children to so cry . Emotions, as all know, are never to be exported, imported, neither imposed or whatsoever; they are but to be felt! What might console us, however, is the presence of Assad’s son, Bashar, who, masterfully, has been professional in navigating the Syrian Ship amid the strong storms of today’s crazy world and terrorism into the safety shores; and apart from the heinous treason of those who were supposedly, one day, close associates and comrades! And apart from the warmongers hunger for killing, disorder and for innocents blood in today’s jungle zoo!!!

On June 10, 2000, the builder of modern Syria, the late president Hafez Al-Assad passed away. 17 years following the untimely demise of the Late president, the question of life and death is still at times a puzzle, as realities on the ground do show; it is unknown whether death ends others’ life or brings it more and more into limelight! Thus, there are many of the livings but dead in spirit, the dead but ever living in deeds as well as words. This isn’t a philosophical theory but rather an observation by a journalist when it comes to the untimely demise of the late President, Hafez Assad, whose presence was even stronger day by day.

Almost all the said and done by the late Assad do remind the majority of his heroic principles stances. The very stances, which came in an accurate translation for a wise balanced policy, based on the principles of unlimited belief in the power of masses and of the Arab Nation, betterment and improvement of the masses living conditions, welfare and prosperity, full return and liberation of the occupied territories and usurped rights, and of strong commitment to peace realization and world legitimacy.

In the Arab masses and Syrians, the late president put his deep trust; they were one of the main sources of his power, and the driving force and objective for every measure and step taken. His 1970 Correction Movement targeted the majority, if not all. The masses, especially the millions of Syrians, were led out of chaos and coups to the shores of safety and rest on the long so far running march of building, development and modernization.

The late president built on the rubbles of pre-1970; 30 years later, the masses voted for President Bashar, who non-stopping has been working to build on the achieved and accomplished during the said 30 glorious years. Remarkably, the symphony was orchestrated to the pulse of the public, their satisfaction and desire. New democratic institutions, constitution, organizations were enshrined; equality, justice the rule of law and its precedence did prevail.

Redistribution of resources to suffice all, everybody was judged in terms of how much work and effort, not of what color or origin. The more you belong to your country, the more you deserve. This was a turning transitional point in the social life, promotion of peasants and farmers status, lifting of restrictions on political parties and on freedom of speech, emancipation of women and so many others.

The liberation of the Arab land occupied by Israel was always, and ever is, the objective and noble aim. For the sake of peace, a just war was launched. It was a war in defense of world peace and security; hence no peace and security without the liberation of the 1967 occupied land. This compelled the other side, some years later, following a further dealt blow and defeat in Lebanon, thanks to the late president for defending and preserving of its present demographic mosaic, to unwillingly take part in Madrid Conference, dragging peace efforts into years of procrastination and futility as Mr. Shamir pledged. During years of on and off rounds of peace talks on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks of peace, others fell into the trap of behind curtains deformed deals! Such a deviation from Late Assad’s long sought for Arab solidarity and coordination did yield the fruits of Adam’s apple. You have by now to pluck the thorns from your hands by your bleeding without-fingers-hand!

The issue of the liberation and return is still for us, as defined and underlined by the great leader of Syria’s most turbulent phase of foreign conspiracies and plots. 242, 338, UN Charter and resolutions are not only the most quoted terms of reference by Syrians worldwide, but also the most frequently repeated guidelines and principles used by the late president. These two resolutions, not to mention Beirut’s Initiative, still dominate the political agenda in our country. Unfortunately, in the ongoing terrorist war against Syria, Israel allied itself with the terrorists and backed them with every support!

The other side has developed a UN Phobia, not even to mention any UN terms of reference. Israel has developed a complex of fear from its past, rather than capitalizing on the suffering imposed by others; Moslems defended Jews, when the world let them down. The Sephardem are those of Spain, when the origin of the world itself means the prosperous Jews of Spain under the protection of Arabs.

Unfortunately, Israel paid no heed to the serious honest commitment of the late president, nor to President Bashar’s commitment to just and comprehensive peace. The Israeli side summarized the dispute as a matter of a few meters, when it was indeed a struggle between liberation and occupation, dignity and humiliation, logic and illogic. One would have no wonder that the assassination of Mr. Rabin was merely a further step on the long way of aborting every peace effort, and so were the Israeli ongoing slander campaigns of misinformation and distortion against Syria and Lebanon, not to mention Israeli Premier, Netanyahu’s recent hallucination regarding the occupied Syrian Golan.

Peace won’t only secure the interests of the oppressed, but more that of Israel itself. So far, the majority in this part of the region are more than willing to build on the accomplished on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks of peace, and restart from where the talks broke off; it is a win-win solution for all. Yes, peace and only the just and comprehensive peace which would flush out terrorists and bring prosperity, security and humanity to the region.

Arab solidarity was and is still the unaccomplished goal. The late President as well as President Bashar nobly shelved every grievances, differences and plot hatched by some close Arab neighbors and brothers against the stability of Syria. Actually, the repeated calls by the late president for a further Arab solidarity have been recently felt so direly needed for, in light of recent tragedies imposed on a fragmented in tatters Arab World of the ewes! We do miss you Father Hafez, especially in these dark times of twisted facts, Al-Qaeda and Wahabi affiliated terrorism, unjust and groundless accusations, and denial of saving lives!

Further, the United Nations umbrella, Charter, and role have proved themselves to, as the late President for all his life held, the only possible exit out from the region dark tunnel. This exit is sadly still blocked and hindered by selectivity and multi standardization of world affairs and people destiny. Such a blind approach is still leading the region into the more of bloodshed and massacres.

Another strong deep convention held by the late president was to resist occupation. Resisting and repelling aggressors has been the oldest practice by Man against every force of tyranny and oppression including that of nature. Once occupation ends, there is no justification for armed resistance against the other side. It might be changed into civilized peaceful resistance against acts of subjugations, hegemony and domination! The South of Lebanon was liberated, and so the remaining of the occupied would soon be.

Unfortunately, the world turned deaf ears to the late president 1980’s calls for a clear-cut definition of terrorism and distinction between resistance and terrorism. The world had at large to pay for such carelessness and to bear the evil consequences of terrorism. To the disadvantage of every human, in a very short time in the aftermath of the late president untimely demise, the world had been swept by a wave of terrorist attacks by some outlawed gangs, which once were groomed up and patronized by the so called world big powers under different silly pretexts!

Dr. Faustus has to pay for his signed contract with the devil! Those who signed the contract with the terrorists have to pay a heavy price, as is the case with the losing of the ewes, Erdogan, and the masters! The evil Lucifier and Mephostophilos caused unfortunately the massacring of many innocent civilians worldwide, particularly in Syria, Iraq, Tunisia, Libya, and in Egypt.

The present wanted dead or alive forces of hatred are no more the closet allies of the so-called land of the free! What is even more painful happened when others tried to export their hand-made rotten and evil products to the victimized! Now that the region countries shelter the millions of the disposed refugees, that the press offices are closed, who is to be held accountable? Is it the generous who host them; or the oppressors who uprooted them? Is it the oppressed or the oppressor? If it is the oppressed, the world has to wait ,yet longer, for the more of chaos, killing and bloodshed! If not, the oppressors should by now have realized the futility of alliances with evil; so that a new chapter of coexistence, peace, and security for all can be written.

Syria is now stronger than ever! Actually, an objective transparent reading for the glorious chapters of the late president’s epics would, undoubtedly, lead to the conclusion that the world has lost with his untimely demise, a staunch fighter for just and comprehensive peace, a strong advocate of tolerance, coexistence, and noble dignified life. The leader, who has never surrendered nor ceded a grain of the holy land, passed away only in body. It is an international loss by all accounts. To what extent the other side would capitalize and take advantage of Syria’s ever honest and sincere peace commitments, and of her fight against terrorism, poverty and backwardness is still vague and ambiguous among different issued contradicting signals.

Dr. Mohammad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

