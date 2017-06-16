Video footage of ISIS losses in Arak

15/06/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4: 20 P.M.) – The Syrian government forces have finally managed to fully retake the Arak gas fields located to the northeast of Palmyra; thus paving the way to march on the ISIS bastion of al-Sukhnah.

The weeks-long battle for the gas-rich area has eventually paid off for the Syrian Army, backed by paramilitary fighters and Russian airstrikes.

While the Syrian troops took over all the gas fields, the town – mainly housing complexes for the workers of the fields – hasn’t been fully secured yet as the Army’s engineering units work on demining the explosives and IEDs planted by ISIS jihadists before they fled the area.

The recapture of Arak retains a strategic significance since the area served as the last defense line for the terror group’s stronghold of al-Sukhnah.

This comes as part of a full-scale military operation launched by the Syrian Army and allies to lift the years-long siege imposed by ISIS on the eastern province of Deir Ezzor; where heavy battles are currently being fought as a result of a major ISIS attack on the government-controlled parts of the city.