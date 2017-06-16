Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(08 – 14 June 2017)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in the Gaza Strip in new crime of excessive use of force.

21 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded during peaceful demonstrations organized along the Gaza Strip borders.

Israeli forces conducted 38 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

46 civilians, including 10 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

12 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Among those arrested were former Minister, Wasfi Qabha, and Hamas leader ‘Abdel Khaleq al-Natsheh.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

5 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (08-14 June 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, in a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 21 others, including 2 children, in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea and open fire at farmers along the border areas.

In the Gaza Strip, on 09 June 2017, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 21 others, including 2 children, when the Israeli forces opened fire at dozens of young men protesting near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. In the northern Gaza Strip, those forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 18 others, including 2 children. Five of whom were hit with bullets to the limbs, one was hit with bullet shrapnel to the chest, 10 were directly hit with gas canisters and 2 were hit with metal bullets. In the eastern side of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, two civilians were wounded with bullets to the limbs while in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip, a civilian was hit with a bullet to the limbs.

In the same context, the border area witnessed protests against the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. They used force against the protestors, due to which 7 civilians, including a child, were wounded (excluding the 2 abovementioned)

In the context of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the sea, on 08 June 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee for fear of being arrested or killed. However, neither casualties nor damage to the boats were reported. The shooting recurred at the Palestinian fishing boats in the same area on 13 June 2017 when also fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip were targeted in the same way.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces used force to disperse protests organized by Palestinian civilians and human rights defenders in the villages of Ni’lin, Bi’lin, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, and Kafr Qaddoum, northeast of Qalqilya. As a result, some protestors suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises after being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 38 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 7 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs .During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 46 Palestinian civilians, including 10children. Fourteen of them, including 6 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested were ‘Abdel Khaleq al-Natsheh (62), a Hamas leader, and Wasfi Qabha, a former Minister. The Israeli forces also confiscated a carr belonging to al-Natsheh’s wife and another car belonging to Hadil Abu Menshar. The Israeli forces claimed that the two confiscated cars belong to Hamas movement while both al-Natsheh and Abu Menshar families confirmed they bought those cars from their own money.

In the Gaza Strip, on 12 June 2017, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. They combed lands along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 08 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Abu al-‘Ourah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jabal Abu Romman in the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar Mohammed Abu Husain (44) and the house of his brother Husain (34). They then withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Inabous village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to lawyer Mohammed Naser Eden ‘Ellan (32) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Nezar Zeyadah (22) and Oseid Abdul Naser al-Qet (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Jamal Jahajhah (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fear for his life, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tarqumiya village and Dura in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Friday, 09 June 2017

At approximately 02:50, Israeli forces moved into Wad al-Haryah area in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Khaleq Hasan Shathli al-Natshah (62), a Hamas leader, and then arrested him. They also confiscated his wife’s car, which cost about NIS 110,000. The soldiers handed the family a decision to confiscate the vehicle with words of:” money belonging to Hamas Movement”.

Al-Natsha’s wife said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“A number of soldiers raided our house and thoroughly searched my husband’s library and then handcuffed him. The soldiers refused to allow me to give him his own medicine before they withdrew. They then confiscated my car though I showed them papers that prove it belongs to me, but they did not care and said it is for Hamas. After the soldiers left the house, I checked on the house and found jewelry estimated about JD 2000 and about NIS 500 missed from my wallet. The wallet was in the bedroom where the soldiers were searching without allowing us to come with them. I knew later that my husband is in Megiddo Prison”.

In the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Derar Mohammed Rabei’ Zuhdi Abu Monshar (38) from al-Rahmah area in the southern area of the city, and arrested him. They also confiscated the car of Derar’s wife Hadeel Abu Menshar (32). It should be noted that the car costs about NIS 50,000 and Hadeel bought it after she got the inheritance of her family.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah Beit Awa village and Qalqas area in Hebron.

Saturday, 10 June 2017

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Baten neighbourhood. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Khaled Ahmed ‘Ar’ar (22) and Omer Mohammed Ghuneimat (26) and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:00, an Israeli infantry force moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. The soldiers patrolled the streets and then raided and searched 4 houses. They then arrested 4 civilians namely Rebhi Jaber Khamis al-Badawi (33), Ema Mahmoud Abdul Rahamn Jabrin (28) and the brothers Fathi (26) and Tareq Khamis al-Badawi (23).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, Halhoul and Beta village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 11 June 2017

At approximately 06:00, an infantry Israeli force raided a house belonging to Ahmed Hani Da’nah (15), in the center of Hebron’s Old City, and arrested him. Few hours later, Ahmed was released and handed to the Palestinian Military Liaison.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawar refugee camp and Yatta, south of Hebron, and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 12 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Mo’ti (54) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to the former Minister of Prisoner Affairs, Wasfi Qabha (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Rantees village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sa’eb Fehmi Abu Saleem (29) and Soheib Jamil al-Sheikh (28).

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed ‘Essa Mohammed Bahar (17) and Mohammed Yusuf Mohammed Bahar (22) and took them to the village entrance where a military watchtower is stationed. In the meanwhile, another Israeli force raided a medical clinics building after breaking the main building door. The soldiers searched two clinics belonging to Basel Abu Dayah and Dr. Hasan al-‘Alami.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of heavy military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the eastern side of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yuns in the southern Gaza Strip. The bulldozers leveled the lands along the border fence for hours before they redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Beit Awla and al-Shyoukh villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Fadi Ahmed Mustafa ‘Amouri (40) and ‘Adnan Ahmed Hasan Khader (49).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Shweikeh Suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and ten arrested Mohammed Abdul Rahman Rashed Akabriyah (30).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Tarqumiyah village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Netham Abdul Rahman Qa’aqout (47) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:40, Israeli forces moved from “Beit Eil” settlement into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah and the soldiers deployed between houses. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. They also arrested Mohammed Sa’ed Shahwan (21).

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed on Roq’ah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bahaa’ Khalil Ibrahim Zain (36) and then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli gunboats fired shells and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. They also fired flare bombs above the fishermen’s boats, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh and Beit Marsam villages in Hebron and Beta village, southeast of Nablus.

Tuesday, 14 June 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Nabil al-Sha’er (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Younis Hasan al-Zughari (22) and Mo’taz Mohammed Shari’ah (22).

At approximately 03:10, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qeis Ra’ed Barakat (17) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah and stationed in al-Jenan area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Hawamdah (22) and then arrested him.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 09 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city and Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 08 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and raised the Palestinian flags and banners condemning the Israeli closure on the Gaza Strip. When a number of the young men approached the abovementioned border fence, the Israeli soldiers stationed there sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for an hour and a half around the protestors to disperse them. As a result, a number of them sustained tear gas inhalation.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and raised flags and banners condemning the Israeli closure on the Gaza Strip. When some of the young men approached the abovementioned border fence, the Israeli soldiers stationed there sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for an hour and a half around the protestors to disperse them. As a result, some of them sustained tear gas inhalation.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in protest against the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the agricultural lands located to the west of the abovementioned border fence. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 09 June 2017, dozens of youngsters gathered near the border fence, east of the cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Some of them set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The Israeli soldiers sporadically fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at the protestors for 5 hours. The confrontations peaked at 18:00. As a result, ‘Ayed Khamis Mahmoud Jom’ah (19) from Jabalia died after he sustained a live bullet wound to the head. In addition, 18 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded, when they were between 50 and 150 meters away from the border fence. Six civilians were hit with live bullets to the limbs, one sustained a live bullet shrapnel wound to the chest, 9 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters and 2 others sustained live bullet wounds. The killed and wounded were transferred by ambulances, civilian vehicles and even motorcycles to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. The medical sources classified their injuries between moderate and minor. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

At approximately 03:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near al-Nahdah neighborhood, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the border fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, Mohammed Yasin Ahmed al-‘Arabid (21) sustained a live bullet wound to the upper limbs. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. His injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the agricultural lands that are located in the west of the abovementioned border fence. As a result, 2 civilians sustained live bullet wounds to the limbs. One of the wounded civilians was in his land that is located about 220 meters away from the abovementioned border fence. Moreover, other civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital to receive medical treatment. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and banners condemning the Israeli closure on the Gaza Strip. When a number of the young men approached the border fence waving the Palestinian flags, the Israeli soldiers stationed there sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them for an hour and a half in order to disperse the protestors. As a result, a number of civilians sustained tear gas inhalation.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

