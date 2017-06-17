Breaking: Syrian Army liberates 14 sites in western Raqqa

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa, Saturday, targeting a string of villages and hilltops located directly west of the Thawrah and Sufyan oil fields.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced west from the recently liberated Sufyan Oil Fields towards several villages along the Salamiyah-Raqqa Highway.

The Syrian Army assault would prove effective, as their forces liberated the following sites:

Madafah ‘Awijan

Al-Bukhmis

Bir Al-Sidran

Rajm Al-Hawrah

Akho Hadlah

Hajj Mafdi

Bir Al-‘Adad

Bir Abu Al-Sinabil

Bir Al-‘Amalah

Tal Rajm Al-‘Amalah

Masaken Al-Thawrah

Bir Al-Ja’ef

Bir Moussa Al-Mohandes

Bir Abu Hamat

The Syrian Arab Army is currently expanding west towards the Islamic State’s Khanasser pocket in order to secure their only supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) is in serious trouble in Al-Raqqa’s southwestern countryside, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) closes on the strategic town of Resafa.

Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces liberated at least 14 sites in western Al-Raqqa, inching them closer to the Resafa Junction and its nearby town.

Making matters worse for ISIL, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance east towards Resafa also leaves the latter within 125km of Deir Ezzor City, which is closer than their forces pushing from Palmyra.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army also comes at the same time the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) storm Raqqa City.

