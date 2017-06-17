Breaking: Syrian Army liberates 14 sites in western Raqqa

Posted on June 17, 2017 by martyrashrakat
By Leith Fadel
17/06/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa, Saturday, targeting a string of villages and hilltops located directly west of the Thawrah  and Sufyan oil fields.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced west from the recently liberated Sufyan Oil Fields towards several villages along the Salamiyah-Raqqa Highway.

Syrian Government Forces Liberate More Areas In Raqqah Province (Map)click the map to enlarge

The Syrian Army assault would prove effective, as their forces liberated the following sites:

  • Madafah ‘Awijan
  • Al-Bukhmis
  • Bir Al-Sidran
  • Rajm Al-Hawrah
  • Akho Hadlah
  • Hajj Mafdi
  • Bir Al-‘Adad
  • Bir Abu Al-Sinabil
  • Bir Al-‘Amalah
  • Tal Rajm Al-‘Amalah
  • Masaken Al-Thawrah
  • Bir Al-Ja’ef
  • Bir Moussa Al-Mohandes
  • Bir Abu Hamat

The Syrian Arab Army is currently expanding west towards the Islamic State’s Khanasser pocket in order to secure their only supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) is in serious trouble in Al-Raqqa’s southwestern countryside, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) closes on the strategic town of Resafa.

Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces liberated at least 14 sites in western Al-Raqqa, inching them closer to the Resafa Junction and its nearby town.

Making matters worse for ISIL, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance east towards Resafa also leaves the latter within 125km of Deir Ezzor City, which is closer than their forces pushing from Palmyra.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army also comes at the same time the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) storm Raqqa City.

 

