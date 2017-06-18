Syrian Army, Iraqi forces meet for first time at border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) met for the first time at a border-crossing for the first time in several years. Footage released by Al-‘Alam on Sunday shows the Syrian Arab Army and Popular Mobilization Units meeting at an Iraqi border-crossing near the town of Al-Rutbah. Al-Alam The Syrian and Iraqi governments enjoy a direct supply route between Damascus and Baghdad.

On Satuday, the Iraqi Army liberated the Al-Walid crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border linking up the government-held area north of At Tanf with the area controlled by the Iraqi military.

The Iraqi Army announced that it carried out a rapid operation supported by fighters of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). By controlling the al-Walid border crossing, Iraqi forces have liberated the entire Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border triangle.

From its side, the PMU announced that it managed to repel an ISIS attack on its positions at the Tal Safouk crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The PMU also said it repelled another ISIS attack in Tal Zalat west of Mosul, killing 30 ISIS fighters.

According to local sources, local residents in Al-Qariah town south of Mosul attacked relatives of ISIS fighters and ISIS sympathizers and expelled them outside the town yesterday.

It’s not yet conformed that the Iraqi and Syrian armies met on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Iraqi Army and PMU are expected to advance soon south of Tal Safouk and north of Al-Walid to liberate Al-Qaim, the last official crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border, which is still under the control of ISIS.

