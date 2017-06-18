Syrian Army, Iraqi forces meet for first time at border

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) met for the first time at a border-crossing for the first time in several years.
Footage released by Al-‘Alam on Sunday shows the Syrian Arab Army and Popular Mobilization Units meeting at an Iraqi border-crossing near the town of Al-Rutbah.
The Syrian and Iraqi governments enjoy a direct supply route between Damascus and Baghdad.
Iraqi Army Controls Al-Walid Border Crossing On The Syrian-Iraqi Border
17.06.2017
On Satuday, the Iraqi Army liberated the Al-Walid crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border linking up the government-held area north of At Tanf with the area controlled by the Iraqi military.
The Iraqi Army announced that it carried out a rapid operation supported by fighters of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). By controlling the al-Walid border crossing, Iraqi forces have liberated the entire Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border triangle.
From its side, the PMU announced that it managed to repel an ISIS attack on its positions at the Tal Safouk crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The PMU also said it repelled another ISIS attack in Tal Zalat west of Mosul, killing 30 ISIS fighters.
According to local sources, local residents in Al-Qariah town south of Mosul attacked relatives of ISIS fighters and ISIS sympathizers and expelled them outside the town yesterday.
IMPORTANTLocal in Qayyarah south #Mosul have taken matters in their on hands in forcing #ISIS family members to leave the district.
It’s not yet conformed that the Iraqi and Syrian armies met on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Iraqi Army and PMU are expected to advance soon south of Tal Safouk and north of Al-Walid to liberate Al-Qaim, the last official crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border, which is still under the control of ISIS.
