Syrian Army, Iraqi forces meet for first time at border

Posted on June 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat
Military Situation In Southeastern Syria On June 18, 2017 (Map)

This map provides a general look at the military situation in southeastern Syria on June 18, 2017. Government forces area advancing against ISIS in the countryside of Palmyra, in the eastern Hama countryside and in the western part of the province of Raqqah. Click to Enlarge the Map

By Leith Fadel
18/06/2017
 

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) met for the first time at a border-crossing for the first time in several years.

Footage released by Al-‘Alam on Sunday shows the Syrian Arab Army and Popular Mobilization Units meeting at an Iraqi border-crossing near the town of Al-Rutbah.

Al-Alam

The Syrian and Iraqi governments enjoy a direct supply route between Damascus and Baghdad.

Iraqi Army Controls Al-Walid Border Crossing On The Syrian-Iraqi Border

17.06.2017

Iraqi Army Controls Al-Walid Border Crossing On The Syrian-Iraqi Border

On Satuday, the Iraqi Army liberated the Al-Walid crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border linking up the government-held area north of At Tanf with the area controlled by the Iraqi military.

The Iraqi Army announced that it carried out a rapid operation supported by fighters of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). By controlling the al-Walid border crossing, Iraqi forces have liberated the entire Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border triangle.

Iraqi Army Controls Al-Walid Border Crossing On The Syrian-Iraqi Border

Click to see the full-size map

From its side, the PMU announced that it managed to repel an ISIS attack on its positions at the Tal Safouk crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The PMU also said it repelled another ISIS attack in Tal Zalat west of Mosul, killing 30 ISIS fighters.

According to local sources, local residents in Al-Qariah town south of Mosul attacked relatives of ISIS fighters and ISIS sympathizers and expelled them outside the town yesterday.

View image on Twitter
View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 @iraqi_day
IMPORTANT
Local in Qayyarah south have taken matters in their on hands in forcing family members to leave the district.
9:39 PM – 16 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
 Al-Qariah town was liberated from ISIS almost a year ago and ISIS had committed many crimes against the town’s inhabitants.

It’s not yet conformed that the Iraqi and Syrian armies met on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Iraqi Army and PMU are expected to advance soon south of Tal Safouk and north of Al-Walid to liberate Al-Qaim, the last official crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border, which is still under the control of ISIS.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, IRAQ, Iraqi Army, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, Levant, Moderate Terrorist, Russia, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: