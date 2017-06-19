IRGC: Anti-Daesh Missile Op Successful

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp [IRGC] said that according to the confirmed information, the anti- Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS”/”ISIL”] group missile operation in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, has been completely successful.



Commenting on June 18 missile strike on Daesh, the Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said that the attack annihilated the command centers and arms depot in Deir ez-Zor.

Saying that the attacks were made from two-mostly Sunni Muslim residing provinces to send the message of Iranian unity against terrorism, Sharif added, “The operation was a minute part of Iran’s punitive power against the terrorists and enemies.”

The regional and international supporters of terrorists should receive the eye-opening message of the assault, he added.

The IRGC said in a statement, “After the Takfiri terrorists’ June 7 attacks in Tehran which left 18 killed and dozens more wounded, the IRGC announced that it will never allow the spilling of innocent blood to go unanswered.”

During the operation, six ground-to-ground mid-range missiles targeted Takfiri terrorists from IRGC’s bases in Kermanshah and Kurdestan provinces, western Iran.

“A large number of the terrorists are reported to be perished and their equipment and arms were destroyed.’

