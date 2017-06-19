BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa this afternoon, striking the Islamic State’s positions at the village of Al-‘Aysawi.

Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army liberated Al-‘Aysawi earlier this afternoon, following a short firefight with the Islamic State (ISIL) forces near the key town of Resafa.

Following the liberation of Al-‘Aysawi, another unit from the Tiger Forces attacked the village of Ja’ydeen.

This attack would also prove successful, as the Syrian Arab Army would take full control of Jay’deen after another short battle with the Islamic State.

With these recent gains, the Syrian Arab Army is in position to strike the key town of Resafa from two different flanks; this will allow them to pressure ISIL to abandon the town before they begin to storm it.

