Washington’s plan for chaos and the Syrian encirclement خطة واشنطن للفوضى والقفص السوري

Washington’s plan for chaos and the Syrian encirclement

يونيو 19, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Before the battle of Aleppo, Moscow was preparing to participate with Washington in a political context that avoids the military solutions and devotes the common cooperation to eliminate the terrorism represented by Al Nusra and ISIS. Washington was unable to meet the requirements of that involvement for reasons related to the presidential elections on one hand, and because the military department does not lean to cooperate with Russia on the other hand, and because the US intelligence department betted on the choice of chaos which based on adopting the Kurdish state and restricting the war on ISISI as well as managing the movement of ISIS from one area to another.

After the battle of Aleppo, the US presidential elections, and the passage of time, it seemed apparently that America tried to neglect the understanding signed by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary of State John Kerry, it moved to send force messages to the Syrian army to revive the armed groups, and to draw red lines that allow the movement of ISIS from Raqqa towards Palmyra, Badia, and Deir Al Zour and allow having control over the Syrian-Iraqi borders by the groups affiliated to Washington, despite the clarity of what will be as tension with Moscow on one hand, and with Turkey on the other hand.

After the crystallization of the US plan and adopting it practically, there were features of Syrian encirclement that embraces the US plan and allures it. It seemed that Russia and Iran support strongly the Syrian plan. The title of the Syrian plan is the avoidance of the direct confrontation with the Americans along with non-compliance with their red lines. The encirclement will be able to disable the US plan, and it will get narrow gradually from the fronts of the northeast of Aleppo, Palmyra, and the Syrian-Iraqi borders to drop the theory of the rolling of ISISI and restricting the final battle with ISIS in Deir Al Zour. The Syrians along with the Russian fiery support, an Iranian fighting participation and an active presence of Hezbollah advance rapidly in Badia, they have control over what is equal three times of Lebanon’s area. They progressed towards Raqqa and had control over more than one thousand kilometers of the area of the province; they moved along the Euphrates towards Deir Al Zour and progressed from Palmyra towards Sokhna towards Deir Al Zour. They moved to meet the Popular Crowd across the borders do not care about the expected US fire, till the borders line became resolved by facts where ISIS, the Kurds and the Americans were confined by the Syrian army which deploys along the Euphrates River, closing Badia and restricting the battle in the northern of the River.

The progress of Mosul’s battles after closing the western passages of withdrawal in front of ISIS as Raqqa, and the closing of the southern passages of withdrawal made Deir Al Zour the decisive battle in Syria and Iraq, it is a battle where the Syrian army confines the Americans who cannot get out but only by getting out of the battle with ISIS, but they do not bear that, so the only way in front of them is to cooperate with the Syrian army as unavoidable condition to win the war on ISIS and in order to say that Washington played a crucial role in the victory over the terrorism.

The Syrian encirclement is winning over the US red line, and what was refused by the Americans a year ago, its minimum will be accepted by them before the end of the year.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 17, 2017

– منذ ما قبل معركة حلب كانت موسكو قد فتحت الأبواب للتشارك مع واشنطن في سياق سياسي يتفادَى الحول العسكرية ويكرس التعاون المشترك للقضاء على الإرهاب، ممثلا بالنصرة وداعش، وقد عجزت واشنطن عن تلبية متطلبات هذا الانخراط لأسباب تتصل بالانتخابات الرئاسية من جهة، ولميل المؤسسة العسكرية لعدم التعاون مع روسيا من جهة أخرى، ولرهان المؤسسة الاستخبارية الأميركية على خيار الفوضى القائم أصلاً على تبني الحالة الكردية وحصر الحرب على داعش بها وإدارة تدحرج داعش من منطقة إلى منطقة.

– بعد معركة حلب والانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية ومرور بعض الوقت بدا الاتجاه الأميركي واضحاً بطي الصفحة على التفاهم الذي وقعه وزيرا الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف والأميركي جون كيري، والسير باتجاه رسائل القوة نحو الجيش السوري لإنعاش الجماعات المسلحة ورسم خطوط حمراء تتيح تنقل داعش من الرقة نحو تدمر والبادية ودير الزور وتسمح للجماعات المحسوبة على واشنطن بإمساك الحدود السورية العراقية، رغم وضوح ما سيترتب على كل ذلك من توتر مع موسكو من جهة ومع تركيا من جهة أخرى.

– بعد تبلور الخطة الأميركية والسير فيها عملياً، برزت ملامح قفص سوري يحيط بالخطة الأميركية ويستدرجها إلى داخله، وبدا بقوة أن روسيا وإيران تقفان بقوة وراء الخطة السورية، وعنوان الخطة السورية تفادي المواجهة المباشرة مع الأميركيين مع عدم التقيّد بخطوطهم الحمراء، فالقفص سيتكفل بإبطال الخطة الأميركية، والقفص يضيق تدريجياً من جهات شمال شرق حلب وتدمر والحدود السورية العراقية لإسقاط نظرية تدحرج داعش وحصر المعركة النهائية مع التنظيم في دير الزور، وسار السوريون ومعهم دعم ناري روسي ومشاركة قتالية إيرانية وحضور فاعل لحزب الله، للتقدم السريع في البادية فسيطروا على ما يعادل ثلاث مرات مساحة لبنان، وتقدّموا نحو الرقة وسيطروا على أكثر من ألف كلم مربع من مساحة المحافظة وساروا مع مجرى الفرات نحو دير الزور وتقدّموا من تدمر نحو السخنة باتجاه دير الزور حتى صاروا على مرمى حجر منها، واتجهوا لملاقاة الحشد الشعبي عبر الحدود غير آبهين بالنيران الأميركية المتوقّعة، حتى صار خط الحدود محسوماً بالوقائع ومثله القفص الذي يحتوي قوات داعش والأكراد والأميركيين، بقوس ينتشر عليه الجيش السوري مع مجرى نهر الفرات يغلق البادية ويحصر المعركة شمال النهر.

– تقدّم معارك الموصل بعد إغلاق محاور الانسحاب غرباً أمام داعش ومثله الرقة وإغلاق ممرات الانسحاب جنوباً يجعلان دير الزور المعركة الفاصلة في سورية والعراق، وهي معركة يضعها الجيش السوري وحلفاؤه في قفص لا يملك الأميركيون الخروج منه إلا بالخروج من المعركة مع داعش، وهو ما لا يستطيعونه، حتى صار الباب الوحيد أمامهم السعي للتعاون مع الجيش السوري شرطاً لا مفر منه للفوز بالحرب على داعش والقول إن واشنطن لعبت دوراً حاسماً في الانتصار على الإرهاب.

– القفص السوري ينتصر على الخط الأحمر الأميركي، وما رفضه الأميركيون قبل عام سيرضون بأقل منه قبل نهاية العام.

