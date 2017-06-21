I am expelled from FB for 30 days for telling the truth!

Posted on June 21, 2017 by samivesusu

June 19, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Am I wrong? Am I referring to the Jews as a race, as a biology or even as a people? Quite the opposite, I point at people who, for some reason, operate within racially exclusive Jewish political groups and are primarily committed to the interests of one tribal group.

I think the FB robot better be re-programmed in accordance with The Wandering Who’s findings.

Gilad’s Being in Time can be ordered on Amazon.co.uk  & Amazon.com  and on Gilad’s site  here.

Advertisements

Filed under: AZZ, BDS, Being In Time, Censorship, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Internet and Communication, ROR, Social Media, The Wandering Who, Truth, Zio-controlled media |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: