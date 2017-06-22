Posted on by michaellee2009

American Air Force FOR ISIS And Al-Nusra

By Stephen Lendman

stephenlendman.org

6-21-17

All wars have dirty secrets, including why they’re launched, their true objectives, and how they fit into the aggressor’s grand scheme of things.

America operates like a global Mafia hit squad with nukes, waging wars for power, profits and regime change. All its wars are flagrant acts of aggression against nations threatening no one ­ the highest of high crimes.

Justifications offered are Big Lies. Media scoundrels support what demands condemnation, pretending the rape and destruction of one nation after another by America is a noble cause ­ glorifying wars in the name of peace, ignoring the human toll.

Imperial wars are called liberating ones. Plunder is called economic development. US dominance over ravaged nations is called democracy building ­ a notion Washington abhors, tolerating it nowhere at home or abroad.

.

Might justifies right. Nations are destroyed to free them. Monied interests alone benefit. The horrors of war are kept out of public view.

Patriotism means going along unquestionably. Terrorism is what they do, not us. Possible nuclear war risks humanity’s survival, yet it’s never mentioned in public discourse.

Benjamin Franklin was right, saying “(t)here is no such thing as a good war or a bad peace” ­ his advice never heeded.

Big Lies launch wars. Truth-telling could prevent them. Propaganda convinces most people to accept what demands opposition ­ or at least not protest publicly en masse.

ISIS, al-Nusra and likeminded terrorist groups exist and flourish because of foreign support ­ notably from America, NATO, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel and their rogue allies.

Washington pretends to be waging war on these groups while covertly providing them with weapons, munitions, other material support and aerial cover, operating as their air force ­ destroying vital infrastructure, downing a Syrian aircraft and drones, attacking government and allied ground forces.

Incidents too numerous to ignore suggest possible greater US escalation of war ahead than already.

The Afghan war was lost years ago, but continues endlessly. War on Iraq, including genocidal sanctions, was waged directly or indirectly by six US presidents.

Syria is Obama’s war, now Trump’s, escalating US aggression in all its conflict theaters after promising to be non-interventionist ­ threatening possible war on Iran and North Korea, risking direct confrontation with Russia and China.

Throughout America’s war on Syria, naked aggression, not civil conflict as falsely portrayed, it’s used ISIS, al-Nusra and other terrorist groups as imperial foot soldiers ­ US-led so-called coalition warplanes serving as their air force.

Media scoundrels pretend not to notice. Russia calls the presence of US and allied forces in Syria illegal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov bluntly said America’s downing of a Syrian aircraft and drones in their own airspace is “open complicity with (ISIS and other) terrorists operating in” the country.

On Tuesday, Sergey Lavrov said Russia’s Defense Ministry “expect(s) to have a detailed explanation” on why Washington is waging phony war on terrorism in Syria ­ specifically why it downed a Syrian aircraft and why it’s not targeting al-Nusra fighters, adding:

“I don’t want to make guesses that someone might not be happy over that and that incidents with strikes on government forces give away plans to wreck the effectiveness of the anti-terrorist efforts.”

“But we cannot but recall that over the entire period of the crisis there has been an impression that Jabhat al-Nusra has been exempt from strikes.”

US-led aerial operations aided the movement of ISIS field commanders from Raqqa to al-Mayadin in Deir Ezzor province ­ while pretending the Raqqa battle aims to destroy its area fighters.

Instead, a corridor was opened for many to escape, the same thing done months earlier in Mosul ­ shifting thousands of ISIS fighters to Raqqa.

One of the dirtiest secrets of US involvement in Syria is pretending to combat terrorism while actively supporting it ­ including ISIS, al-Nusra and other anti-government forces.

No so-called “moderate rebels” exist. All fighters engaged in combat, except for government and allied forces, are US-supported terrorists.

American and Russian objectives in Syria are world’s apart. Anything US officials agree to isn’t worth the paper it’s written on ­ deals of convenience made to be breached.

Chances for mutual Moscow/Washington cooperation to resolve the Syrian conflict are nil.

