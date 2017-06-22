From the truce of Daraa and “Tanf’s encirclement” to the plane’s dropping من هدنة درعا و«كباش التنف» إلى إسقاط الطائرة

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

يونيو 22, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The interpretation promoted by the armed groups in the southern of Syria about an unilateral truce announced by the Syrian army through linking it with the losses of the army, its need to take a breath, and the failure of its military campaign is not compatible with the field facts and the important achievements of the Syrian army that made it close to the borders of Jordan, and it is not compatible with the response of the armed groups to the truce which they a supposed to refuse if this interpretation was right, moreover it is not compatible with the announced US support which was accompanied with the Jordanian support through calling the armed groups to stop their military actions and processes. The intention is to stop what was so-called a month ago “the southern front process” and the accompanying American Jordanian words about the intention to work inside the Syrian territories.

The US failure coincides with imposing a military fait accompli in the southern of Syria and with accepting the Syrian truce within the Russian –American communication channels, it coincides also with imposing a fait accompli by the Syrian and the Iraqi armies and the Popular Crowd on the Syrian-Iraqi borders, that made the US seeking to have control on the borders an impossible matter as long as the groups on which the Americans depend in the ground progress and under their air coverage have become at the south of the deployment of the Syrian army and at the north of the deployment of the Iraqi army, and what is left between the army and the popular crowd is only ISIS, there is no way for the Americans to enter after the area has become pure Syrian Iraqi, and it became clear the presence of the will and the ability to end the presence of ISIS towards the crossings of Al Kaem and Boukamal, and to complete the encirclement around ISIS in Mayadeen and Deir Al Zour.

The three points on which the Americans depended to prolong the chaos in Syria and to manage it are first; having control on the northern front in the war on ISIS, because of the critical presence of ISIS in the south, to keep the legitimacy of the US presence under the pretext of the war on terrorism, and the cooperation coverage with Syrian component which is the Kurdish groups in exchange of supporting them in their separation plan. The second point is based on having control on the Syrian-Iraqi borders and having control across the borders on the economic, political and military connection between the two countries, as well as closing the connection between the resistance axis and its strategic base which is represented by Iran, while the third point is by igniting the southern front to open the door of negotiation entitled to stop the war in the south in exchange of the withdrawal of Hezbollah, according to the Israeli security vision.

There is nothing suggests that the US-Syrian attraction or the rapprochement has ended, and there is nothing indicates that Washington has reconsidered its plan to prolong the chaos and manage it in favor of the involvement in the policy of settlements which its title forms the sticking to the unity of the Syrian territories. All of what was retreated by the Americans is what was imposed on them strongly, therefore the dropping of the Syrian plane in the southern of Raqqa by the Americans is to send a message that the US adaptation with the compromises of the south and the middle and the fall of two sides of the US triangle does not mean the recognition of the fall of the third side automatically. Washington feels that the war on ISIS is no longer under its control, so after the withdrawal of ISIS towards Mayadeen and Deir Al Zour on one hand, and after the closure of the roads to Badia and having control on them by the army and the allies on the other hand, as well as the progress of the Syrian army and its allies in the front of the southern of Raqqa, it became the battle of the Syrian army more than being a battle of the Kurdish groups which is wanted by Washington as an exclusive director of the war to control its tracks, so the dropping of the plane is to remind of this exclusivity, but this will not be accepted by Syria and it will respond to it as it should be. The response’s beginnings were by the long-range Iranian missiles which targeted the strongholds of ISIS in Deir Al Zour in order to show that the final battle with ISIS which Deir Al Zour will be its arena will not be waged according to the US agenda.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 19, 2017

– لا يستقيم التفسير الذي تسوقه الجماعات المسلحة في جنوب سورية للهدنة المعلنة من جانب واحد من الجيش السوري، بربطها بخسائر الجيش وحاجته لالتقاط الأنفاس وفشل حملته العسكرية مع وقائع الميدان وتحقيق الجيش إنجازات هامة جعلته على مقربة من حدود الأردن، ولا مع استجابة الجماعات المسلحة نفسها للهدنة، التي يفترض أن ترفضها إذا كان تفسيرها صحيحاً، ولا مع التأييد الأميركي المعلن والذي سحب معه تأييداً أردنياً مشفوعاً بدعوة الجماعات المسلحة لوقف أنشطتها العسكرية وعملياتها والمقصود الإعلان عن وقف ما عُرف خلال شهر مضى بعملية الجبهة الجنوبية وما رافقها من كلام أميركي أردني عن نيات العمل داخل الأراضي السورية.

– يتزامن الفشل الأميركي في فرض أمر واقع عسكري جنوب سورية وقبول أميركا الهدنة السورية، ضمن قنوات الاتصال الروسية الأميركية، تزامن مع فرض الجيشين السوري والعراقي والحشد الشعبي أمراً واقعاً على الحدود السورية العراقية، جعل السعي الأميركي لوضع اليد على خط الحدود، مستحيلاً طالما أنّ الجماعات التي يعتمد عليها الأميركيون للتقدّم البري بغطائهم الجوي صارت جنوب خط انتشار الجيش السوري وشمال خط انتشار الحشد الشعبي، وما بين الجيش والحشد داعش فقط، ولا طريق للأميركيين بعد للدخول إلى منطقة الوسط التي صارت سورية عراقية صرفة، وصار واضحاً وجود الإرادة والقدرة على إسقاط وجود داعش فيها وصولاً لمعبري القائم والبوكمال، واكتمال الطوق على داعش في الميادين ودير الزور.

– الأضلاع الثلاثة التي بنى عليها الأميركيون خطتهم لإدامة الفوضى في سورية وإدارتها، قامت على إمساك جبهة الشمال في الحرب على داعش، لحاجة وجود داعش جنوباً لا القضاء عليه، والحفاظ على شرعية البقاء الأميركي بذريعة الحرب على الإرهاب وغطاء التعاون مع مكوّن سوري هو الجماعات الكردية، بوعد دعمهم بخطة الانفصال أما الضلع الثاني في الوسط فيقوم على إمساك الحدود السورية العراقية والتحكم عبر الحدود بالتواصل الاقتصادي والسياسي والعسكري بين البلدين، وإغلاق خط التواصل بين محور المقاومة وقاعدته الاستراتيجية التي تشكلها إيران أمام الضلع الثالث فهو إشعال جبهة الجنوب لفتح باب تفاوض عنوانه وقف الحرب في الجنوب مقابل انسحاب حزب الله، وفقاً لرؤية الأمن «الإسرائيلي» هناك.

– ليس هناك ما يوحي بأنّ التجاذب أو الكباش الأميركي السوري قد انتهى، ولا ما يشير إلى أنّ واشنطن قد أعادت النظر بخطتها لإدامة الفوضى وإدارتها لحساب الانخراط في سياسة التسويات التي يشكل عنوانها التمسك بوحدة التراب السوري. فكلّ ما تراجع عنه الأميركيون هو ما فُرض عليهم بالقوة، ولذلك تأتي عملية إسقاط الطائرة السورية جنوب الرقة، من قبل الأميركيين لتوصل رسالة مفادها أنّ التأقلم الأميركي مع معادلات الجنوب والوسط وسقوط ضلعين من المثلث الأميركي لا يعني التسليم بسقوط الثالث تلقائياً، فواشنطن تشعر بخروج الحرب على داعش من تحت إبطها لتصير مع انسحاب داعش نحو الميادين ودير الزور من جهة، وبعد إقفال الجيش والحلفاء لطرق البادية وإمساكهم بها من جهة ثانية، وتقدّم الجيش السوري وحلفائه على جبهة جنوب الرقة من جهة ثالثة، معركة الجيش السوري أكثر مما هي معركة الجماعات الكردية التي تريدها واشنطن مديراً حصرياً للحرب، للتحكّم بمساراتها، وإسقاط الطائرة يريد التذكير بهذه الحصرية، وهو ما لن تقبله سورية، وستردّ عليه كما يجب، وقد جاءت بدايات الجواب بالصواريخ الإيرانية البعيدة المدى التي استهدفت معاقل داعش في دير الزور، لتقول إنّ المعركة الفاصلة مع داعش التي ستكون دير الزور مسرحها، لن تكون معركة تخاض وفق الأجندة الأميركية…

