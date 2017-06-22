Posted on by michaellee2009

Oscar Winning, Nobel Prize-Nominated White Helmets Graduate to Beheadings

What are Syria’s UK-funded White Helmets doing when they’re not proclaiming solidarity with London firefighters and staging fake chemical attacks to provoke a US bombing campaign of their own country?

If you answered “assisting beheadings”, congratulations. You were correct. Unfortunately.

Behold:

A video has hit the internet showing rebels in the southern Dara’a province unloading Syrian army dead from a pick up truck and dumping them at a garbage dump. Some of the soldiers have been beheaded, and the rebels are sure to dangle one of the severed heads for the camera.

To top it all off, one of the rebels can clearly be seen sporting a White Helmets t-shirt.

We don’t actually recommend watching the video — we wish we hadn’t — but if you must here is the link. (The logo is clearly visible at 0:17 when the White Helmet climbs onto the truck.)

Apparently this is a thing for the White Helmets. In a video released last month they assist a public execution, where an alleged criminal is shot to the back of the head: link.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, USA, War on Syria |