Talinka CD launch @ Jazz Cafe Posk & Being in Time event @ Beatnik, Oxford tomorrow

Posted on June 22, 2017 by samivesusu

June 20, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Tomorrow, Wednesday June 21 at 19:30 I will launch Being in Time at my favourite book shop The Albion Beatnik , Oxford. Please let your Oxford friends know.

On Saturday, June 24 Talinka will Launch its debut album at Posk Jazz Cafe in London.

The project is already praised by the music press and I am very proud of it.

It is now available on Amazon.co.uk and on Talinka’s website here

“Talinka – such an evocative name – wittily appropriate for this intimate set so sensitively arranged around Tali’s straight from the heart, true and soulful voice .” Robert Wyatt  

“Every now and again you come across a jazz album which dispenses with all the usual features and starts afresh: instrumentation, form, melody, harmony and soloing protocols are all reworked here with simplicity, depth and maturity.” Sarah Chaplin, London Jazz News

“everything a good album should be.”  Sammy Stein, Kind of Jazz Magazine

