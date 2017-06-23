Al-Quds Day 2017 –  World Muslims Mark Quds Day with Massive Rallies

Millions of people are taking to the streets across Iran and other world countries Friday to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities. The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Iranian protesters are marching on the streets of Tehran on Friday, June 23, on Al-Quds Day, showing solidarity with Palestine. Al-Quds day, which falls on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, is an annual event firstly introduced in 1979 by late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as a day of protest against Zionism and Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and thousands, including Iranian government officials, take place in the yearly rally.

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Participants in the rally organized in Damascus marking International Quds Day affirmed the need to unify the nation’s efforts in the confrontation of the Israeli occupation and the United States, stressing that there is no alternative to liberating Palestine, restoring the holy shrines and return of refugees to their homeland.

The rally began from the entrance of Souk Hamidiyeh and progressed towards the Umayyad Mosque.

In a statement, the participants said that commemorating Quds Day and participating effectively in this occasion aims at mobilizing the nation’s potentials to liberate al-Quds and protect al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the Palestinian cause is the central Arab cause and Palestine is the compass of the nation and Quds is its eternal capital.

They warned of the settlement schemes being promoted in the region , because they aim at liquidating the Palestinian cause, fragment the countries supporting the Palestinian cause, finding a suitable environment to make the Zionist entity a friend and an ally to some Arab and Islamic states and creating sedition among the Arabs.

Millions of People Have Taken to Streets in Iran On Quds Day

In Tehran, millions of people have taken to the treets across Iran and other world countries to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, press TV reported.

In Tehran and other cities and towns, people from all walks of life gathered for the annual event which usually marks people chanting slogans against Israel and burning the occupying regime’s flags.

The occasion is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, followed by Muslims in other countries to support the Palestinian struggle against Israel.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along with other senior Iranian officials took part in the Tehran rally.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Rouhani said “the message of Quds Day is that of hatred towards the occupying and usurping regime as well as support for the oppressed nation” of Palestine.

He underlined the importance of this year’s Quds Day “given the presence of terrorists in the region, who are backed by Israel,” adding people are determined to cleanse the region of Tel Aviv-backed terrorists.

Rouhani said the high turnout in the demonstrations also serves as a response to the United States, which has recently been seeking to pile pressure on Iran by tightening its sanctions.

Hamda Mustafa