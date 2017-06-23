Al-Quds Day 2017 –  World Muslims Mark Quds Day with Massive Rallies

Al-Quds Day 2017
Millions of people are taking to the streets across Iran and other world countries Friday to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities. The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
LIVE: Al-Quds Day rally takes place in Tehran
Iranian protesters are marching on the streets of Tehran on Friday, June 23, on Al-Quds Day, showing solidarity with Palestine. Al-Quds day, which falls on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, is an annual event firstly introduced in 1979 by late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as a day of protest against Zionism and Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and thousands, including Iranian government officials, take place in the yearly rally.
Rally in Damascus Marking International Quds Day
DAMASCUS, (ST)- Participants in the rally organized in Damascus marking International Quds Day affirmed the need to unify the nation’s efforts in the confrontation of the Israeli occupation and the United States, stressing that there is no alternative to liberating Palestine, restoring the holy shrines and return of refugees to their homeland.
The rally began from the entrance of Souk Hamidiyeh and progressed towards the Umayyad Mosque.
In a statement, the participants said that commemorating Quds Day and participating effectively in this occasion aims at mobilizing the nation’s potentials to liberate al-Quds and protect al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the Palestinian cause is the central Arab cause and Palestine is the compass of the nation and Quds is its eternal capital.
They warned of the settlement schemes being promoted in the region , because they aim at liquidating the Palestinian cause, fragment the countries supporting the Palestinian cause, finding a suitable environment to make the Zionist entity a friend and an ally to some Arab and Islamic states and creating sedition among the Arabs.
Millions of People Have Taken to Streets in Iran On Quds Day
In Tehran, millions of people have taken to the treets across Iran and other world countries to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.
The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, press TV reported.
In Tehran and other cities and towns, people from all walks of life gathered for the annual event which usually marks people chanting slogans against Israel and burning the occupying regime’s flags.
The occasion is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, followed by Muslims in other countries to support the Palestinian struggle against Israel.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along with other senior Iranian officials took part in the Tehran rally.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Rouhani said “the message of Quds Day is that of hatred towards the occupying and usurping regime as well as support for the oppressed nation” of Palestine.
He underlined the importance of this year’s Quds Day “given the presence of terrorists in the region, who are backed by Israel,” adding people are determined to cleanse the region of Tel Aviv-backed terrorists.
Rouhani said the high turnout in the demonstrations also serves as a response to the United States, which has recently been seeking to pile pressure on Iran by tightening its sanctions.
World Muslims Mark Quds Day with Massive Rallies
Millions of Muslims are taking to the streets across the world countries Friday to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Zionist decades-long occupation and atrocities.
The rallies are held to mark International al-Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
In the Iranian capital city, Tehran, and other cities and towns, people from all walks of life are gathering for the annual event which usually marks chanting slogans against ‘Israel’ and burning its flags.
In the early hours of Friday, Bahraini people held anti-‘Israel’ rallies in different areas to commemorate the occasion.
The demonstrators also pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.
Elsewhere in eastern Saudi Arabia, people braved a military siege on the Shia town of Awamiyah in the Qatif region and held a rally in solidarity with Palestine.
Additionally, thousands in London united to demand freedom for Palestine.
The occasion is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, followed by Muslims in other counries to support the Palestinian struggle against ‘Israel.’
On Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the importance of al-Quds Day.
“It is not just that we are defending an oppressed nation that has been driven out of its home. We are actually fighting against an oppressive and arrogant political system,” Imam Khamenei said.
Earlier this month, Palestinians marked the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six-Day War, which saw ‘Israel’ occupy the West Bank, East al-Quds, the Gaza Strip and part of Syria’s Golan Heights.
In November that year, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 242, under which ‘Israel’ is required to withdraw from all territories seized in the war.
Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the coastal enclave under a crippling siege and regular deadly offensives. The apartheid regime has also been expanding settlements across the West Bank and East al-Quds in breach of international laws.
The global protests this year coincide with stepped-up killing of Palestinians, their forced displacement and abusive detention by ‘Israel.’
