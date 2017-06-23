Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Quds Is Too Sacred to Be Liberated by Traitors, Hypocrites! (To be updated)

June 23, 2017

Marwa Haidar Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah lashed out at Saudi Arabia over its relation with the Zionist entity and its stance towards Palestine, stressing that “Al-Quds is too sacred to be liberated by traitors and hypocrites.”

On the occasion of Al-Quds International Day, Sayyed Nasrallah was recalling the words of the spiritual leader of resistance in Lebanon, the disappeared Imam Moussa Sadr who had said that “the honor of Al-Quds disdains any liberation unless it is at the hands of true believers.”

During a ceremony held by Hezbollah on this occasion, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Sayyed Nasrallah threatened that in case of any Israeli war on Lebanon or Syria, “our space will be open to hundreds of thousands of fighters from across the Arab and Muslim countries.

Sayyed Nasrallah warned that the aim of unrest taking place in the region is to divert attention from the Palestinian cause. However, the resistance leader stressed that such goal won’t be reached, noting that the axis of resistance is getting stronger nowadays.

“We are heading for the imminent victory thanks to our martyrs’ blood and steadfastness f our people,” his eminence addressed crowds at Sayyed Shuhada Complex, in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), via a video link.

Al-Quds Day

Talking about the occasion itself, Sayyed Nasrallah said that following victory of Islamic revolution in Iran, late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam (Rouhullah Mousavi) Khomeini assigned the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Quds International Day.

In this context, the resistance leader noted that the entire humanity bears responsibility of standing by the Palestinian cause and not only Muslims.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Al-Quds day coincides this year with the 50th anniversary of occupation of Al-Quds by Zionists.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the West and especially the United States have exploited the unrest which took place in the recent years in a bid to divert the attention of the people of the Muslim nation from the Palestinian cause. However, he noted that the Arab spring which has ended up being unrest was first a result of popular movements.

“We believe that the Arab spring was first a result of popular movements across many Arab countries; however the West, especially US managed to contain these movements in a bid to wipe out the Palestinian cause.”

“One of the major aims of unrest and wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya is to pave the way for a settlement in favor of the Zionist enemy.”

Challenges

Sayyed Nasrallah saluted the Palestinian people who are now subjected to all means of Israeli oppression including blockade, electricity shortage, settlements and Judaization plots, and razing homes, in a bid to force them to accept the Israeli conditions of the so-called settlement.

Iran as a major supporter of Palestine and resistance movements in the region is being slapped by economic sanction and politically pressured, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

There are conspiracies to isolate Iran and to change it to an enemy for countries in the region instead of “Israel”, Hezbollah S.G. said, noting that there has been plots to move the battle against Takfiris to Iran.

Reminding of a threat made by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman to move the battle to Iran, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the “Saudi regime is weaker than being able to launch a war on Iran.”

The Resistance Leader meanwhile, said that Syria is “a central member of the axis of resistance and a major supporter of resistance movements in the region.”

“For that it was targeted by schemes to destroy its army and topple its government to replace it with another regimes that serve the interests of the US and Zionist entity.”

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the resistance movements have been also targeted by war threats, assassination attempts of its figures and accusations of terrorism in a bid to tarnish its image.

“An Iraq, after it demonstrated a clear policy that refuses to be part of the US-Israeli scheme to abandon Palestine, they sent ISIL in a bid to destroy this country,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

In this context, his eminence stressed that ISIL was made by US, funded by Saudi Arabia and its operations were facilitated by Turkey.

Talking about the war on Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the real reason of this war is a Saudi intention to control this Arab country. Hezbollah S.G. praised the Yemeni people for its legendry steadfastness against the Saudi-led aggression and hailed their firm stance towards Palestine.

“Despite all challenges of airstrikes, blockade, cholera, poverty and destruction, tens of thousands took to streets to voice solidarity with Palestine and Al-Quds.”

“Yemen proved that it will never be part of a scheme to sell Palestine, neither for a throne, nor for Trump and it is still fighting.”

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, cited reports confirming that the Zionist warplanes are taking part in the aggression on Yemen.

Next War

As in his major speeches, Sayyed Nasrallah tacked the military status of the resistance against the Zionist enemy. His eminence quoted remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman who said that the Zionist entity has not won a war since 1967.

“We have no intention to launch a war neither in the summer and nor in the winter, neither in the north and nor in the south,” Sayyed Nasrallah quoting the Israeli DM as saying, noting that such situation is thanks to victories achieved by the resistance against the Zionist entity.

His eminence though warned that in case of any war on Lebanon or Syria “our space will be open to hundreds of thousands of fighters who will join resistance ranks from across Arab and Muslim countries.”

“Palestine is in our conscience and the axis of resistance is getting stronger,” the resistance leader said, calling on Palestinians not to lose hope despite all difficulties.

More to follow…