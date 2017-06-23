To the Martyrs of the Syrian Arab Army and their Families:

Yesterday I posted an article by Vanessa Beeley that included some disturbing videos showing Syrian Army soldiers captured and killed by terrorists. The photo above is a screen shot from one of those videos. It shows two soldiers who were captured in 2016 by Jaish Al-Fatah, also known as the “Army of Conquest,” a coalition of terrorist factions that has been backed by the U.S.

In the video (or you can view it also here ), the two men are taunted, slapped, and ridiculed. It was filmed by the terrorists and reportedly uploaded to the Internet initially by a member of the White Helmets, the so-called Syrian “civil defense” organization, a gaggle of regime-change enlistees who have been funded by Western governments for propaganda purposes.

The two men captured–identified as Mohammad Mudeer and Zakaria Khashfeh–were fighting to defend their country–to defend it from terrorist armies backed by the US and its allies. At the end of the video we see one of the men, Khashfeh (pictured on the right in the photo above), executed by gunshots as he lies on the ground, his hands bound behind him. Mudeer, although the video doesn’t show it, presumably met a similar fate.

Many soldiers in the Syrian Arab Army have died in this war. Some have died at the hands of terrorists; some have been killed in direct attacks by US Coalition forces. All were defending their homeland. Defending it from hordes of people recruited by the West but motivated by a depraved ideology which got its start in Saudi Arabia and which is still promoted and propagated there. This is the true nature of evil. And this post is dedicated to the martyrs who have given their lives fighting this evil, and to their families.

“Never again will they hunger;

never again will they thirst.

The sun will not beat down on them,

nor any scorching heat.

For the Lamb at the center of the throne

will be their shepherd;

he will lead them to springs of living water.

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.”

–Revelation 7:16-17

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

–Jesus, Matthew 5:10