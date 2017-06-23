Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(15 – 21 June 2017)

Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians in occupied Jerusalem.

12 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 42 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one in the southern Gaza Strip.

65 civilians, including 6 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

23 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued practicing the collective punishment policy.

Collective punishment measures were imposed against the Palestinian civilians in Jerusalem and Deir Abu Mesh’al village.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

15 civilians, including 2 children and a fieldworker at B’Tselem, were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (15-21 June 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, 3 of them were killed in occupied Jerusalem, while the other was killed at Jaba’ military checkpoint, northeast of the City. Israeli forces wounded 12 civilians, including 3 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces chased the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea and opened fire at the farmers along the border area.

In the Gaza Strip, the border area witnessed peaceful protests against the illegal closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, as result, 7 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Five of them were hit with live bullets and the two others sustained shrapnel wounds.

In the context of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the sea, on 17 June 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred at the Palestinian fishing boats in the same area on 18 and 19 June 2017. As a result, the fishermen were obliged to sail back. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

In the West Bank, on 16 June 2017, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians from Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah, and wounded three by-passers when Israeli forces opened fire at the three civilians, who carried out a stabbing and shooting attack in Sultan Suleiman Street at the northern entrance to Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) in occupied East Jerusalem.

On 20 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Jaba’ military checkpoint, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, killed Baha’ al-Herbawi (23), from al-Eizariya village, east of the city. Israeli forces claimed that the killed attempted to carried out a stabbing attack against Israeli soldiers during an ordinary check-up at the checkpoint. Therefore, they shot him dead.

In addition to the wounded persons mentioned above, on 17 June 2017, 2 other civilians were wounded during an Israeli incursion into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 42 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 8 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 65 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children and 2 women. Twenty three of them, including the 6 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Among those arrested was Zainab Mohammed ‘Ankoush (41), the mother of Adel ‘Ankoush who was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem on 16 June 2017, as well as Enaya Abed al-Khair Saleh (45), the wife of prisoner Saleh Sulaiman Ata. Both of them are from Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, on 19 June 2017, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters into al-Shouka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They combed lands along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip and withdrew later.

Collective punishment measures:

Following the stabbing and shooting attack carried out in East Jerusalem on 16 June 2017 that resulted in the killing of 3 Palestinian youngsters and an Israeli female soldier, Israeli forces imposed a series of collective punishment measures against the Palestinian civilians in occupied Jerusalem and later in Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah, from which the youngsters come.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 15 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obiyat area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Ibrahim Abu Fariha al-‘Obiyat (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Morad Abed al-‘Afow al-Qawasmah (32) in Daeret al-Sair neighborhood and then arrested him. After that, the Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Sarah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Safwat Mohammed al-Ja’bari (30) and then arrested him. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali al-‘Owaiwi (29) in al-Dahdah neighborhood and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Ismail Masalmah (22). They then arrested him and confiscated his PC set.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Obaidallah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in Rafidia neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fareq Nabil al-Bashtawi (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nayef Mohanned Abdul Fattah Bazar (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces raided a gas station in Beit Ummer village near the Bypass road (60), north of Hebron. They arrested Jehad Hesham Khalil Abu Maria (26) and Treq Jamal Khalil Abu Maria (25) from their work place at the station. It should be noted that the arrested civilians are from Beit Ummer village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh, al-Thaheriyah and Karza villages in Hebron.

Friday, 16 June 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Sarah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohammed Qafisha (40) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’, Beit Ummer villages and the southern area in Hebron.

Saturday, 17 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohab Husain al-Damiri (23) and Abdullah Taiseer Abdul Latif Hasan (25). At approximately 04:00, they withdrew taking the arrested civilian to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli infantry force moved into Thanabah Suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Amjad Shukri Abdul Karim al-Hamshari (25) and Mas’oud Yusuf Hattab (28).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Thanabah village, west of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Aziz neighbourhood, west of the village. They raided and searched 2 houses and kept the inhabitants outdoors. They then arrested 3 civilians, including 2 brothers namely Ahmed Mohammed Farajallah (25), Mo’ath (15) and his brother Ward Ahmed Farajallah (20).

At approximately 22:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and al-Koum villages in Hebron and Sanjal village, north of Ramallah.

Sunday, 18 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Shaheen Valley area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned ‘Atiyah Ta’amrah (19) and arrested

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Monday, 19 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar Abdul Hamid Bour (60) and then arrested his sons Medhat (26) an Ibrahim (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Rashad Khaldoun Jarrar (25). At approximately 03:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour and stationed in Abu Fariha area. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Isam’il Hasan ‘Obaiyat (27) and Mohammed Ibrahim Abu Farihah (36).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, one of them is blind and suffers from a neurological problem. The arrested civilians were identified as Mohammed Sayel Mustafa Eshtiyah (24), the blind; Abdul Rahman Nsouh Eshtiyah (31) and Fawzi Mohammed ‘Awwad (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Samih Hamamrah (22) and Mohammed Hasan Hamamrah (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Matinah and Muthalath Safa areas. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Elian Ekhleil and handed over 2 summonses to his sons Ramzi (24) and Shadi (25) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. In the meantime, an Israeli patrol established a military checkpoint at Safa crossroad. They stopped some civilians, who were heading to perform prayers. The Israeli patrol was accompanied with an infantry unit that moved from “Kermi Tsur” settlement established on Palestinian confiscated lands, south of the village. They made their way to al-Thaher neighborhood, which is about 200 meters away from the abovementioned settlement. The soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Husain Mustafa Abdul Mo’ti Abu Maria and handed a summons to his son Ahmed to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 03:50, Israeli forces moved into Seneria village, south of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Amin al-Sheikh (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps and bulldozers made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They moved about 100 meters into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed the area before they redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus and Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; Hebron and Beit Awla village.

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Diyaa’ Mohammed Zaghloul (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mousa (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Bassah area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Amer Abu al-Shoker (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved from Tarqumiya village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Na’im Ja’afrah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Hamam Valley. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Nader Abu Hleil (19) and then arrested him.

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Thaher area and the industrial zone. They raided 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Ashraf Mohammed Khalil ‘Alqam (20) and Samer Zuhar Mohammed Ekhleil (20) and then arrested both of them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Bani Na’im, al-Shyoukh and Farsh al-Hawa area in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 16 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city and Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up. Moreover, Israeli forces arrested Abed Ayed Srour (30), from Ni’lin village, and took him to an unknown destination.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 16 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian from Jabalia sustained a live bullet wound that penetrated the left ear and wounded his neck. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. His wounds were classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00 in the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the young men and the agricultural lands to the west of the abovementioned border fence. As a result, a child (PCHR keeps his name) sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg and other civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. The wounded child was taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah where medical sources classified his injury as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. They set fire to tires and raised flags and banners condemning the Israeli closure on the Gaza Strip. A number of the young men approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed there. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for an hour and a half around the protestors to disperse them. As a result, 2 civilians (PCHR keeps their names) sustained live bullet wounds. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital and their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near Karm Abu Mo’amer neighborhood, east of al-Shawkah village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the border fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg, a 17-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet shrapnel to the right foot and an 18-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. The wounded civilians were transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar in Rafah. Medical sources classified their injuries as moderate.

Collective punishment Measures:

At approximately 05:30 on Saturday, 17 June 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps and a bulldozer moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They stationed in many neighborhoods in the village while the soldiers deployed patrolled between the houses. They raided and searched 10 houses, including the houses belonging to the families of the three young men, who were killed on Friday, 16 June 2017, at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) area in Jerusalem, by Israeli soldiers and police officers after they carried out a stab attack causing the death of an Israeli female border guard officer. The soldiers detained the families members in a room in each house, thoroughly searched the houses and caused damage to their contents. The soldiers stayed at the three houses for 4 hours during which the engineering unit took measurements of the houses and handed over the owners of the houses decisions to demolish the houses without mentioning the date. The killed young men, whose family houses were raided, were identified as:

Osama Ahmed Dahdouh ‘Ata (18), lived in a two-story house with an area of 150 square meters and his family members are 6; ‘Adel Hassan ‘Ankoush (19), lived in a two-story house with an area of 110 square meters and his family members are 10 Bara’ Ibrahim Saleh Ata (18), lived in a two-story house with an area of 140 square meters and his family members are 6.

In the meantime, dozens of angry young men gathered, threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, closed the roads of the village with metal barriers and set fire to tires. The Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and live bullets sporadically at the young men and around houses. As a result, two Palestinian civilians were wounded. An 18-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg and a 19-year-old civilian sustained a rubber-coated metal bullet wound to the right hand. They both were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive the necessary medical treatment. At approximately 07:30, the Israeli forces stationed at the main entrance to the village prevented about 80 high school (Tawjihi) students from setting for the Tawjihi exams in Shaqba village. Half an hour later, the students were transferred via buses in coordination with the Palestinian Military Liaison and returned to the village after two hours. At approximately 11:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village after they confiscated (40 illegal cars) and stationed at the eastern entrance to the village and closed it with an iron gate. They also closed 3 sub-entrances to the village with sand barriers. Several military jeeps stationed in the vicinity of the abovementioned village and prevented the civilians from leaving the village.

On Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces continued its operations in the village. At approximately 02:30, an infantry unit of about 30 soldiers moved into the center of the village. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to prisoner in the Israeli jails Saleh Suleiman ‘Ata and Mohammed Sa’id Zahran. The soldiers damaged the houses’ contents. During the raid, the soldiers confiscated about 60 grams of gold jewelry from the house of the prisoner Saleh in addition to Mohammed’s own car. Moreover, before the soldiers withdrew, they arrested Saleh’s wife ‘Enayah Abdul Khair Saleh (45) and Mohammed Sa’id Zahran. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces stationed at the main entrance to the village prevented the workers from going to their work in Israel and confiscated permits they had to enter Israel.

At approximately 07:30 on Wednesday, 21 June 2017, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel Hassan ‘Ankoush, one of the attackers in Jerusalem on Friday, 16 June 2017. They then arrested ‘Adel’s mother Zeinab Mohammed ‘Ankoush (41). In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Esmat Abdul Karim ‘Ata (43) and then arrested him. They also closed 2 sub-entrances with sand barriers and confiscated about 20 illegal cars before they withdrew.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 01 June Various goods 5319 Humanitarian aid 12704 Cooking gas 297,200 Benzene 302,986 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 634,94476,000 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 3760 Construction steel 227 02 June Cooking gas 184.012 Diesel 523,953 Industrial fuel 169,720 04 June Various goods 3684 Humanitarian aid 11256 Cooking gas 295,860 Benzene 190,010 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 519,92837,988 Construction aggregates 7600 Cement 2800 Construction steel 270 05 June Various goods 4836 Humanitarian aid 10696 Cooking gas 289,000 BenzeneBenzene for UNRWA 230,02538,000 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 853,83376002 Construction aggregates 7320 Cement 2352 Construction steel 180 Various goods 4308 Humanitarian aid 10742 Cooking gas 290,210 BenzeneBenzene for UNRWA 114,01338,000 06 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 443,88137,986 Construction aggregates 7640 Cement 2120 Construction steel 218 Various goods 4364 Humanitarian aid 6799 Cooking gas 292,976 Benzene 222,040 07 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 405,97638,000 Construction aggregates 4520 Cement 1520 Construction steel 180 Various goods 4785 Humanitarian aid 8640 Cooking gas 292,310 Benzene 225,061 08 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 639,31038,008 Construction aggregates 4720 Cement 2600 Construction steel 480 Various goods 4730 Humanitarian aid 7606 Cooking gas 289,450 Benzene 114,035 11 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 415,97838,000 Construction aggregates 5040 Cement 2240 Construction steel 290 Various goods 4029 Humanitarian aid 7601 Cooking gas 272,790 Benzene 263,022 12 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 481,04238,008 Construction aggregates 5160 Cement 1400 Construction steel 460 Various goods 4579 Humanitarian aid 6518 Cooking gas 291,130 Benzene 187,003 13 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 488,01638,00 Construction aggregates 4920 Cement 1200 Construction steel 4510 Various goods 7225 Humanitarian aid 292,880 Cooking gas 149,009 Benzene 149,009 14 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 443,43875,986 Construction aggregates 5200 Cement 1240 Construction steel 400 Various goods 4984 Humanitarian aid 9675 Cooking gas 288,410 Benzene 263,054 15 June DieselDiesel for UNRWA 478,94276,000 Construction aggregates 6800 Cement 1640 Construction steel 296

Exports:

On Thursday, 01 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 131 tons of tomatoes; 9 tons of eggplants; 6.14 tons of sweet peppers; and 19.2 tons of cucumbers.

On Sunday, 04 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 141.5 tons of tomatoes; 14.8 tons of eggplants; 17.05 tons of sweet peppers; 13.23 tons of peppers; 1.9 tons of sweet potatoes; 2 tons of fish; and 7 tons of clothes.

On Monday, 05 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 76.2 tons of tomatoes; 8 tons of eggplants; 10.8 tons of sweet peppers; 6.1 tons of peppers; and 0.9 tons of fish.

On Wednesday, 07 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 27.8 tons of tomatoes; 4 tons of eggplants; 2.4 tons of sweet peppers; 9.4 tons of peppers; 13 tons of Aluminum scraps; 8 tons of furniture; 7 tons of sweet potatoes; and 0.46 ton of garlics.

On Thursday, 08 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 45.5 tons of tomatoes; 6.4 tons of eggplants; and 8.4 tons of sweet peppers.

On Sunday, 11 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 8 truckloads of vegetables; a truckload of animals’ skin and a truckload of clothes.

On Monday, 12 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 4 truckload of vegetables and 2 truckloads of Aluminum scraps.

On Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 7 truckloads of vegetables.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(14-19June 2017)

Category 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18 June 19 June Patients 43 50 3 – 73 73 Companions 35 42 3 – 65 60 Personal needs 17 48 11 – 29 27 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 23 Arabs fromIsrael 2 5 – – 1 2 Diplomats 1 1 – – – – International journalists – – – – – – International workers 43 63 8 – 7 9 Travelersabroad 3 – – – 2 – Business people 108 128 – – 132 133 Business meetings – – – – – – Security interviews 8 6 – – – 3 VIPs – 2 – – – 1 Ambulances to Israel 2 1 – – 1 3 Patients’ Companions 2 1 – – 1 3

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (20) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron; at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp; at the northern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village.

On Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Jalajel village.

On Saturday, 17 June 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Beit Kahel and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

On Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a and al-Dahiriyia villages.

On Monday, 19 June 2017, 6 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Raboud, Taramah, Sa’ier, and Bani Na’iem villages; at the southern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 21 June 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Deir Samet village and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

Ramallah and al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 00:30 on Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint in ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 21:50 on Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Ain Kinyia village, west of Ramallah; in ‘Atara village’s bridge; and at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 18:30 on Monday, 19 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 23:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Aboud village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 03:20 on Tuesday, 20 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint in ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 23:20 on Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 22:45 on Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 22:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Hijjah village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 02:40 on Saturday, 17 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 23:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 19 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 23:00 On Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 22:20 on Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of Salfit. At approximately 23:50, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Qarawit Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city.

Arrests at military checkpoints:

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, arrested Anas Ibrahim Shadeed (20), from Kharsa village, south of Dura, west of Hebron. He was arrested while heading to the Israeli Intelligence Service “Shabak”, who summoned him via a phone call on his uncle’s cell phone.

On Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint in ‘Ain Samiyia area, east of Kafur Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They stopped a Palestinian vehicle carrying 5 civilians, including 2 children, and arrested them. The arrested persons were then taken to ‘Ofer prison in Bituniyia village, west of the city. The arrested persons were identified as Diyiaa Nayif Hamaiyl (17), Sameh ‘Odai Hamaiyl (16), Hamdi Mazahi Hamaiyl (21), Jihad Mohamed Ba’iraat (23) and Tariq Nidal Hamaiyl (20).

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to Salem Court, northwest of Jenin, arrested Jihad Mohamed ‘Ataa ‘Owais (23). It should be noted that Jihad was heading to the court for attending his brother’s trial.

At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, Israeli Border Guard officers arrested a fieldworker at B’Tselem Center for Human Rights, Manal Na’aman Da’na (40), from Nemra neighbourhood, north of the city. Manal was arrested while filming the suffering of residents living near the military checkpoint called “Mafia” established at the entrances to Salameh and Gheith neighbourhoods near al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City. Manal was then taken to “Karyiat ‘Arba’” investigation center, under the pretext of obstructing the Israeli soldiers’ movement. They released her after paying a bail estimated at NIS 1,200.

At approximately 21:30 on Sunday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. In the meantime, they arrested Rabie’ Ahmed Mohamed Kan’an (22), from Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tara village intersection, south of Nablus, arrested Fathi Zahi al-‘Ardah (21), from ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of the city.

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 09 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians vehicles and checked their IDs. During which, they arrested Jamal Hussain ‘Ahid Taha (19), from the above-mentioned village.

At approximately 01:20 on Tuesday, 20 June 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. In the meantime, they arrested 4 civilians identified as Nouh Mohamed Nofal (24), Omar Mohamed Jahaleen (26), Khalid Mohamed Jahaleen (22) and Ahmed Hasan Jahaleen (24).

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Shooting Incidents:

On Friday, 16 June 2017, the Israeli forces opened fire at 3 Palestinian boys, from Deir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of Ramallah. As a result, the three boys were wounded with several live bullets and succumbed to their wounds. Additionally, 3 by-passers were wounded as well. The Israeli forces opened fire at the boys after they carried out a stabbing and shooting attack in al-Sultan Suliman street at the northern entrance to Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate) in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses statements, at approximately 19:35 on the aforementioned day, the two boys, Baraa Ibrahim Saleh ‘Ataa (18) and ‘Adil Hasan Ahmed ‘Ankosh (18), both of them are from Deir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of Ramallah, fired live bullets at the Israeli forces and Israeli border guard officers stationed near Suliman cave in al-Sultan Suliman street in occupied Jerusalem. The two boys also attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against the Israeli forces stationed in the area. Around the same time, Osama Ahmed Dahdouh ‘Ataa (19), from the above-motioned village, stabbed a female Israeli soldier in Bab al-‘Amoud area. The Israeli forces indiscriminately opened fire in the vicinity of the two attacks area, despite being densely populated during al-Maghreb prayer. As a result, the three boys were killed while ‘Amer Mohamed Rabah Badawi (31), from Hebron, was hit with several live bullets and Mohamed Yousef Kamlah (24), was hit with 2 live bullets to the lower back and kidney while passing by in the area. They were then taken to “Shaarei Tzedeq” hospital in occupied West Jerusalem. The Palestine Red Crescent Society sources stated that their crews treated on the spot a person who sustained shrapnel wounds to the foot and 3 other persons sustaining burns.

At approximately 16:50 on Tuesday, 20 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Jaba’ military checkpoint, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, opened fire at Bahaa’ ‘Emad Sameer al-Herbawi (23), from al-‘Aizariyia village, east of occupied Jerusalem. As a result, Bahaa was hit with several live bullets throughout his body and immediately died. The Israeli forces claimed that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against the Israeli soldier stationed at the checkpoint, so the soldier immediately shot him dead. Iyad al-Herbawi, Bahaa’s uncle, said that Bahaa left al-‘Aizariyia village after he finished his work and told his family that he would go to Ramallah for shopping and visiting his sister. Al-Herbawi added, according to eyewitnesses statements, that when Bahaa returned into al-‘Aizariyia, the Israeli forces stopped him at the checkpoint and searched him. In the meantime, no one knew what happened, but the Israeli forces heavily opened fire at Bahaa. Al-Herbawi added that Bahaa family knew that their son was killed through the media and social media and then officially informed the Palestinian liaison about it. It should be noted that Bahaa has never been arrested and has no political affiliations.

At approximately 19:00 on the same day, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aizariyia village and surrounded the area, where al-Herbawi family lives. They then raided his house and arrested Bahaa’s father. They took his father to “Maale Adumim” police station.

Collective Punishment:

Following the above mentioned stabbing and shooting attack, Israeli forces completely closed Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) area, Sultan Suleiman Street and all gates of Jerusalem, excluding Bab al-Asbat (Lions Gate). They banned the Palestinians from entering and exiting the Old City and obliged the commercial stores’ owners to shut down. The Israeli forces also erected metal barriers in the streets leading to Bab al-Amoud and imposed a total closure on the area while the three young men remained on the ground for hours to until they were transferred by private vehicles. The Israeli officers chased the civilians who were at Bab al-Sahera (Herod’s Gate), al-Mesrara and Nablus Street and fired sound bombs at them. They also arrested 6 young men, who were in the area. Moreover, they assaulted some civilians and pushed the journalists Lewaa’ Abu Ermilah, Mohammed al-Sharif an Amir Abed Rabboh away from the area when they were at Bab al-Sahera (Herod’s Gate) and hindered their work.

On Saturday morning, 18 June 2017,the Israeli forces mobilized all over Jerusalem, mainly the streets of Nablus, Bab al-Sahera, Sultan Suleiman and al-Mesrara. They also erected metal barriers and prevented vehicles and buses from using these streets. Moreover, obliged the commercial stores’ owners to shut down otherwise they would pay a fine of over NIS 40,000. Israeli forces stopped the by-passers and checked their IDs and then deported the West Bank residents by buses distributed throughout the city.

On Saturday evening, the Israeli police accompanied with the Border Guard officers began field measures, including thorough check-ups, throughout Jerusalem. They focused their efforts on Sultan Suleiman and Salah Eden Streets and Bab al-Amoud area. They deported over 350 Palestinians “who entered Jerusalem without permits, and returned them to the Palestinian territories”

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 15 June 2017, Israeli forces arrested Ja’far Ameen al-‘Afifi (19) and Yousef Jawabrah (18), from al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. The abovementioned persons were arrested while they were in the vicinity of al-‘Amoud Gate in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 20:30 on Thursday, Israeli forces arrested Khadir Rabah Abu al-Humus (23), from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, while passing through Sho’fat camp checkpoint, north of the city.

At approximately 01:00 on Friday, 16 June 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jawad Jaber and arrested his son Ameer (14) after beating him.

At approximately 22:30 on Saturday, 17 June 2017, Israeli forces arrested Ihab Sa’ied ‘Ajami, from ‘Ateil village, northeast of Tulkarm, while he was in al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 23:00 on Saturday, Israeli forces moved into Abu Deis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’taz Mohamed Jaffal (23) and arrested him.

At approximately 00:30 on Sunday, 18 June 2017, Israeli forces moved into Bab Hitah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 6 civilians, including 5 children. The arrested persons were identified as Mostafa Eyad Ghazali (15), Yazan Amjad al-Basiti (16), Zain Amjad al-Basiti (15), Majd Khalid Sharifah (16), Nizar Nadir Qirsh (15) and Mohamed ‘Azaam al-Tamimi (20).

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, through al-Magharibah Gate. In the meantime, they allowed Israeli settlers to raid the mosque and it yards. As a result, the Palestinian worshipers threw stones at the settlers. After that, a large number of Israeli Special Forces arrived at al-Qibli (southern) Mosque and closed its entrances. They also heavily fired sound bombs. An eyewitness stated that the Israeli forces surrounded the worshipers inside al-Qibli Mosque and pepper-sprayed them. In addition, the Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at the worshipers and arrested 2 of them. The eyewitness added that the Israeli forces topped al-Qibli Mosque roof and damaged one of its windows. They also took photos of the worshipers while praying and confiscated chairs from the Mosque.

At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into Kafur ‘Oqub area, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Elias Zaghir (25) and arrested him.

At approximately 00:00 on Monday, 19 June 2017, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Dawoud al-‘Amour (23).

At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, 20 June 2017, Israeli forces moved into Bab Hitah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayham Sharifah (19) and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces stormed al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards and arrested Tariq Abu Subaieh (39) while getting out of al-Sahirah Gate.

Settlement activities and settlers attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 18:30 on Saturday, 17 June 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Halmish” settlement, established on al-Nabi Saleh village lands, northwest of Ramallah, threw stones at the Palestinian civilian vehicles while passing through the main road leading to villages located northwest of the city. The Israeli settlers also carried out riot acts in the area and obstructed the vehicles movement for few hours.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

