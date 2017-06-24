Yemen Images Saudi Arabia Doesn’t Want You To See

Posted on by indigoblue76

Batool Ali is six years old, though you would never guess that from her huge, haunted eyes and emaciated frame. Ribs jutting out over her distended belly, Batool weighs less than 16 kilograms (35 pounds). She is one of nearly half a million children in Yemen suffering from severe malnutrition.

