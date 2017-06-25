Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria Times

Sunday, 25 June 2017 07:41

DAMASCUS, (ST)_ President Bashar Al-Assad’s Eid Al-Fitr Prayers at ‘Al-Nur Mosque’ in Hamma, 186 K.M. from Damascus, is but a precursor for the Syrians that they are about to defeat the forging-backed Al-Qaeda affiliates and restore peace and security to Syria, declared Nijmaldin Al-Ali, Director of Hama Religious Affairs.

In a Prayer ceremony in celebration of Ramadan Fasting End, in presence of H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad, Dr. Al-Ali highly lauded the role of the Syrian Army and his allies and brothers in encountering terrorism, praying for the best of luck for President Assad in leading Syria to the best of Syrians interests.

”One of the sinister goals behind the war against Syria and Syrians was to dismember and fracture the social fabrics among the Syrians, which were but bolstered and further cemented among the Syrians,” Dr. Al-Ali underscored.

The preacher, in presence of top officials and hundreds citizens, added that President Assad’s leadership and directions would lead Syria but to the more of the fight against terrorism, corruption.

On Monday, September 12, 2016, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed at Saad Bin Moaz Mosque in Daraya, Damascus Countryside, the prayers of Adha Feast.

Sheikh Adnan Al-Afioni, delivered the Eid Ceremony in which he asserted that reconstruction of the destroyed by terrorism and Al-Qaeda affiliates should also aim at the reconstruction and rehabilitation of manners and morals.

Sheikh Afioni hailed the steadfastness of President Assad and the Syrian Arab Army in confronting the ongoing foreign-backed terrorism targeting Syria.

”religion is never the cause of the crisis but the ignorance of religion,” Sheikh Afioni recalled President Assad’s frequent assertions and dedication for truth and reality.

Sheikh Afioni recalled his frequent bids for the last three years as to convince the armed terrorists to put down their arms and stop destroying the city, but in vain, citing the frequent amnesty decrees issued by President Assad.

Sheikh Afioni lashed out at the Saudi unjust decision as to deny the Syrians for a filth year run their right to pilgrimage.

”victory is near and we all will reconstruct Syria.” Concluded Sheikh Afioni.

The visit to Daraya has many implications, might be symbolic, which are not meant to address the Syrian People, who see matters from the same perspective, said H.E. President Al-Assad, asserting that the conspiracy against Syria, the foreign factor and the role of lackeys and spies have been clear.

The message by this visit is for those, particularly for countries, involved directly in conspiracy against Syria backing terrorists, who conspired against Syria and bet on the downing of Syria in the first days, weeks and months up till now, underscored President Al-Assad lashing out at the traitors and proxies who were part of the foreign scheme labeling them as been the addressee of today’s message.

Syria is determined to restore every region from the terrorists, to restore security and safety, to reconstruct and rebuild infrastructure, declared H.E. President Al-Assad, asserting that real freedom starts but with security and safety, and NOT that which is based on some dollars received every month start, terrorist season or on some promises.

We are here to pray Allah Akbar with all of its genuine meaning by monotheist religions carrying the dignity of human beings, construction, peace and safety and Not the meaning by terrorists in contempt of the homeland, slaughter of humans and destruction of earth, President Al-Assad added.

President Al-Assad added that big cities like every Syrian city including Daraya have demographic variation where diversity is richness.

H.E. President Al-Assad reiterated the importance of reconciliations among all Syrians where the State has ever been committed to its pledges for reconciliation as to stop the bloodshed, appealing on Syrians for reconciliations given the fact that the doors of the homeland are ever open for the Syrians, asserting that the false promises by some foreign forces and countries are futile, destructive and meaningless. .

‘There is neither hired revolution nor a hired revolutionist,’ outlined President Al-Assad.

Top Syrian officials, men of religion, Grand Mufti, MPs and citizens performed along with H.E. President Al-Assad the Eid Prayers.

Last year, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed at Al-Adel Mosque in Damascus the prayers of Adha Feast.

Dr. Ahmad Samer Qabani, Damascus Mufti, delivered the Prayer ceremony asserting that Eid is linked to happiness, but in Syria is not so when the Syrians, victims of foreign-backed terrorism, are prohibited by the Saudi Authorities from performing Pilgrimage to Mecca.

Sheikh Qabani cited the role of the Syrian Army, Leadership in fighting terrorism lauding the role of the martyrs and the wounded in defending Syria and the true image of religion against the foreign-backed terrorists.

Sheikh Qabani reiterated the Syrian steadfast people unity and stance with and behind President Bashar Al-Assad in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Top Syrian officials, men of religion, Grand Mufti, as well as crowds of citizens performed along with H.E. President Al-Assad the Eid Prayers.

On July 17th, 2015, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed the prayers of Eid al-Fitr (the Festival of Fast-Breaking at the end of Ramadan) at al-Hamad Mosque in Damascus Friday morning.

Sheikh Mohammad Sharif al-Sawwaf delivered the eid ceremony, in which he said that Syria has been blessed by God, and it has remained present and kept being renewed over more than ten thousand years despite the events and calamities it went through.

“It is this same blessing that has kept Syria firm and proud today after almost five years during which it faced the fiercest barbaric attacks,” Sheikh Mohammad Sharif al-Sawwaf added, according to SANA.

The land of Syria, he said, is “the land of prophets and holy messages” and Damascus is where Islamic civilization “shone in all its glory”.

Sheikh al-Sawwaf went on saying in his sermon that the Syrians today are “writing a glorious history with them sticking firmly to their land and defending their religion and civilization,” asserting that the Syrian army is fighting the battles of honor in defense of the sanctities.”

Sawwaf referred to various Islamic projects that have been recently initiated in Syria, including publishing “Crisis Jurisprudence” book to face the “sedition jurisprudence”, developing the religious discourse and launching the “Virtue Project” to promote and consolidate the real national and religious values.

He also referred to an ongoing project to develop the curricula of Religious Education secondary schools, and most recently the launching of a new standard version of Holy Quran which President al-Assad ordered its formation.

Al-Sawwaf declared in the sermon that President Al-Assad is the believer of the true Islam and defender of Arabism, guided by a clear vision, an unshakable adherence to genuine values and strong confidence in his army and people.

On January 4th, 2015, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad participated in the celebrations held in honour of Prophet Muhammad Birthday anniversary at Al-Afram Mosque.

Mister of Religious Affairs (Awqaf), Fr. Abdul Satar Al-Said, delivered a ceremony in which he cited the noble values of tolerance, mercy, fraternity preached by Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Minister Al-Said spoke of the Syrians’ civilization and deep roots in Bilad Al-Sham, the cradle of civilization and birthplace of Judaism, Christianity as well as of Islam,

Islam and Prophet Muhammad are innocent of all takfiri atrocities and terrorism of slaughter, explosions and conspiracy including those perpetrated by daesh, al-nusra, and ahrar-el-sham terrorist gangs.

The minister blasted anti-religion crimes committed with the support of foreign countries, asserting that their heinous and terrorism acts would never change our strong conviction in Arabism or in Islam.

”President Bashar Al-Assad has navigated the ship amid stormy, turbulent weather to safety shore,” declared the minister, citing some of the heroic and courageous acts made by the president, who has ever been with his citizens, big family and soldiers sharing them meals in the first line of fire against terrorism.

On the New Year’s Eve, President Al-Assad made another daring visit to Syrian Army Soldiers in Jobar, and toured the city, 300 kilometres from the terrorists fire, and shared the soldiers their supper meals.

On July 28, 2014, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performs Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan month (fasting month), at Al-Khir Mosque.

Top Syrian officials, men of religion, Grand Mufti, as well as crowds of citizens performed along with H.E. President Al-Assad the Eid Prayers.

Dr. Mohammad Sharif Al-Sawaf asserted in a word at the ceremony that Syria has foiled the conspiracy and achieved victory over the hatched sinister schemes because of the Syrians’ will and President Al-Assad’s determination as the impregnable bastion in the clarity of his vision, strong will, and purity of his project for the Syrian future of blessings, reconciliations and reconstruction.

The pleasure of Eid Al-Fitr is marred with more than 3 years of internationally-backed Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorism against Syria and its civilization.

Eid ceremonies were delivered on this occasion vehemently blasting the ongoing anti-religion terrorism by takfiri, extremists against Syria, the cradle of monotheist religions, and civilization.

The ceremonies, further, underscored the true noble value of Islam, pledging to cleanse Syria from terrorism and terrorists from more than 80 countries.

H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed Eid Al-Fitr Prayer last year at Anas Bin Malik Mosque in Damascus

Sheikh Ahmad al-Jazari, delivered the Prayer Ceremony, in which the Sheikh spoke about the sublime meanings of Eid Al-Fitr, asserting the importance of fraternity and amity values among the Syrians.

Islam unifies the Nation and doesn’t dismember it, strengthens and enriches the Nation and doesn’t weaken it, highly lauding the role of Bilad al-Sham’s religious schools and institutions in enriching the world with pure religious teachings, science and morals.

The Sheikh al-Jazari prayed for God that He would help as to restore the Nation unity, cohesiveness, stability and security, that amity and fraternity would spread, and that He would help President Al-Assad in the interest of Syria and Syrians.

Syria has been witnessing a multinational terrorist war against its citizens , backed by unbalanced and biased media campaigns of fabrications, and lies, where at times some media outlets, including al-Arabiya and al-Jazeera, give orders and instructions to al-Qaeda affiliates on the ground to carry out terrorism attacks against Syrian targets.

On October 4, 2014, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed Eid Al-Adha Prayers at Nouman Bin Bashir Mosque in Damascus.

Crowds of Syrians and top officials performed the prayer along with President Al-Assad.

H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed last year’s Adha Prayers at Hassiba Mosque in Damascus.

Chairman of the Levant Scholars, Sheikh Mohamad Tawfiq Al-Bouti, delivered the Prayers ceremony, citing the sublime meanings of Eid Al-Adha and the importance of amity, and fraternity among the people of the homeland.

Sheikh Al-Bouti underscored the need for restoring the correct understanding of Islam, the religion of tolerance, amity, moderation and unity and never of division and extremism, highly lauding the role of the Syrian hero Army, who have exerted every effort and sacrificed their blood in defense of Syria and the Nation.

H.E. President Al-Assad was embraced by the crowds of Syrians following the Prayers.

In 2013, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad performed Eid Al-Adha Prayers at Hassiba Mosque in Damascus.

Chairman of the Levant Scholars, Sheikh Mohamad Tawfiq Al-Bouti, delivered the Prayers ceremony, citing the sublime meanings of Eid Al-Adha and the importance of amity, and fraternity among the people of the homeland.

Sheikh Al-Bouti underscored the need for restoring the correct understanding of Islam, the religion of tolerance, amity, moderation and unity and never of division and extremism, highly lauding the role of the Syrian hero Army, who have exerted every effort and sacrificed their blood in defence of Syria and the Nation.

H.E. President Al-Assad was embraced by the crowds of Syrians following the Prayers.

Dr. Mohammad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, ISIL, Jerusalem, Palestine, War on Syria, Zionist entity |