Syrian Army beats back jihadist forces in Golan Heights despite Israeli aggression

Posted on June 25, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Syrian Army turns the tables on Al-Qaeda rebels despite Israeli airstrikes

By Chris Tomson
25/06/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:00 A.M.) – Israel is likely in direct military talks with jihadist commanders in Quneitra province whom have now established a joint operations room for the ongoing border offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Preempted by supportive Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions attacked SAA positions around Baath city and overran multiple points, leading to the capture of the Mashtal Al-Zohor area on Saturday afternoon.

In the evening however, the SAA regrouped in Baath city and mobilized all its military capabilities for a swift counter-offensive which saw government troops retake all lost points within a couple hours, thus driving the jihadist militants back to their initial positions.

Amid the skirmishes, at least 20 jihadist militants were left dead on the battlefield while 1 tank and 1 technical were destroyed, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

Throughout the waves of insurgent attacks and following SAA counter-offensive, rearguard Syrian artillery units pounded the hostile jihadist belligerents.

Video here

With the tables suddenly turned in favor of the Syrian Government, the SAA is currently encroaching upon long-standing rebel heartland on the border with Israel. In turn, this could prompt Tel Aviv to launch fresh airstrikes against the SAA.

On Saturday afternoon, the Israeli Air Force destroyed two SAA tanks at the Municipal building area on the outskirts of Baath city, rendering it an easy target for rebel forces whom seemed well-prepared for offensive operations ahead of the Israeli sorties, suggesting at least tacit cooperation between the two parties in the face of a common foe.

ALSO READ  Update: Israeli warplanes bomb Syrian forces while Al-Qaeda blitzes their positions
Statement regarding the newly established Quneitra operations room dubbed ‘Army of (Prophet) Muhammad’, led by HTS commanders that maintain close ties to Al-Qaeda:

By Leith Fadel

25/06/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, alongside Jaysh Al-Tawheed, launched a powerful offensive in the Golan Heights, Saturday, targeting the Syrian government stronghold of Al-Ba’ath City.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at several axes outside of Al-Ba’ath City, forcing the latter to call on reinforcements from the Golani Regiment (Fouj Al-Joulan) and Al-Quneitra Hawks Brigade (Liwaa Suqour Al-Quneitra).

Not long after the battle started, the official spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that at least ten shells landed in the occupied region of the Golan Heights; this prompted a response from their air force.

The Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike over the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near Al-Ba’ath City, resulting in the death of two soldiers and the destruction of a shilka and tank.

With help from the Israeli airstrike, the jihadist rebels were able to capture the Al-Ba’ath Fire Station and Bemo Bank building, forcing the Syrian Army to retreat in order to regroup.

The Syrian Arab Army would later launch a counter-attack last night that resulted in the recapturing of the Bemo Bank and Al-Ba’ath Fire Station, while also forcing the jihadist rebels to withdraw from several nearby points.

