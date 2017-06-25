Syrian Army beats back jihadist forces in Golan Heights despite Israeli aggression

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, alongside Jaysh Al-Tawheed, launched a powerful offensive in the Golan Heights, Saturday, targeting the Syrian government stronghold of Al-Ba’ath City.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at several axes outside of Al-Ba’ath City, forcing the latter to call on reinforcements from the Golani Regiment (Fouj Al-Joulan) and Al-Quneitra Hawks Brigade (Liwaa Suqour Al-Quneitra).
Not long after the battle started, the official spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that at least ten shells landed in the occupied region of the Golan Heights; this prompted a response from their air force.
The Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike over the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near Al-Ba’ath City, resulting in the death of two soldiers and the destruction of a shilka and tank.
With help from the Israeli airstrike, the jihadist rebels were able to capture the Al-Ba’ath Fire Station and Bemo Bank building, forcing the Syrian Army to retreat in order to regroup.
The Syrian Arab Army would later launch a counter-attack last night that resulted in the recapturing of the Bemo Bank and Al-Ba’ath Fire Station, while also forcing the jihadist rebels to withdraw from several nearby points.
