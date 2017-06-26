Israel Attacks Syrian Army for the 10,000th Time After Syrian Shell Allegedly Lands in Israeli-Occupied Syria

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

[ Ed. note – From Russia Insider we have humorous treatment of a serious subject–Israel’s second attack in two days against the Syrian Army in the Quneitra province. Today’s attack reportedly hit two artillery launchers and an ammunition truck and follows close on the heels of a strike which occurred Saturday in which the Israelis targeted a Syrian tank and artillery positions–all supposedly over “stray shells” which landed in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Two Syrian soldiers have reportedly been killed in the attacks.

Before the Israelis struck, the Syrians, earlier in the day Saturday, had been engaged in a fierce battle with Al-Nusra in the Quneitra countryside (near the border with the occupied Golan). The Syrian government says the airstrike was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Israelis to assist the terrorists:

Damascus, SANA – The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said that the Israeli enemy attacked on Saturday a Syrian military position in Quneitra province in a desperate attempt to support terrorist groups. In a statement, the General Command said that after army units succeeded in thwarting the wide-scale attack carried out by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on the surroundings of al-Baath city in Quneitra countryside, which inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists, the Israeli enemy attacked a Syrian military position in Quneitra in a desperate attempt to support terrorist groups and raise their flagging morale.

The Israelis say the attack was “in response to several Syrian projectiles launched toward Israel” (i.e. part of Syria that is occupied by the Israelis). That at any rate was tweeted by the Israeli military. Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has also commented on it at an Israeli cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Our policy is clear: We will not tolerate any spillover or trickle whatsoever – neither mortars nor rockets, from any front,” said the prime minister, adding: “we will respond strongly to any attack on our territory or our citizens.”

Reportedly the “projectiles” landed in an open field and caused no injuries.

No comment from Russia. I just checked the Foreign Ministry’s website, and and at least as of now there’s nothing there. It seems when the US attacks the Syrian Army, the Russian government responds publicly, but when it is Israel carrying out the attack, they keep quiet. I hope I’m wrong on that, and that we’ll hear something from the Russians criticizing the Israeli actions, possibly tomorrow. It is after all Sunday. Yet these latest two Israeli attacks follow a pattern that we’ve seen for several years now. Russia typically has had little if anything to say in any of the cases, although some of the previous attacks were not officially acknowledged by Israel.

At any rate, here is the Russia Insider piece on “Israeli scumbaggery,” as they put it.]

***

Sweet mercy, are we not even allowed to have one day of calm and decency per week? Is that too much to ask? Your RI editors retreated to the countryside for the weekend, and were about to fire up the barbecue to make some tasty shashlik, but then, like clockwork, “Israel”. Why are we not even remotely surprised?

Via Haaretz:

Israel attacked a Syrian army units in the northern Golan Heights on Sunday after errant fire from the Syrian side spilled over into Israeli territory, the second cross-border flare-up in two days. The Israeli army struck a Syrian army ammunition truck and two artillery guns in the Syrian Golan, the army confirmed after Syrian and Lebanese news outlets reported the attack.

Continued here

