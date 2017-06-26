Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Protesters in Bani Walid rallied on Saturday night calling for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, to lead the country.

“We call on the son of Libya Mujahid Saif al-Islam Gaddafi to lead the national movement to resolve the forms in Libya and to get Libya out from civil war,” al-Sayan tribe spokesperson Ahmad al-Shalahli said.

British-educated Saif al-Islam is a prominent member of Gaddafi’s remaining family.

After his father’s killing, he attempted to flee to Niger but was captured by a rebel group in November 2011. Saif al-Islam was released in the beginning of June, after spending five years in prison.

Despite his release, he is still on the wanted list by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. His current location is unknown.

