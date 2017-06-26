Yemeni Naval Forces Target Saudi-led Warship

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni naval forces have reportedly targeted a Saudi military vessel in a missile attack off the coast of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the warship was targeted with a sophisticated guided-missile in waters near the port city of Mukha, situated 346 kilometers south of the capital Sana’a.

The source added that the vessel had been carrying out acts of aggression within the territorial waters of Yemen.

On January 30, Yemeni army forces, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, fired a guided missile at al-Madinah warship in waters near the city of Hudaydah.

The Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen later confirmed the incident but claimed only five people had lost lives in the attack.

Yet, footage of the raid, provided by Yemeni forces, showed the enormity of the explosion and subsequent fire on the deck of the Saudi vessel.

On January 21, the Yemeni coast guard warned enemies’ battleships against using the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, to bomb civilian targets, emphasizing that such a practice poses grave threats to international maritime navigation in the area.

In October 2016, Yemeni forces and Popular Committees fighters destroyed an Emirati HSV-2 Swift hybrid catamaran off the shores of Mukha.

Yemeni army forces had destroyed a Saudi warship in a missile attack in the southwestern coast of Yemen, in Bab el-Mandeb in October 2015.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to bring back Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, to power and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great expense.

The military aggression has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people, most of them civilians.

Military Situation In Moсha Area In Western Yemen (Map Update)

25.06.2017

In January 2017, Saudi-led forces launched the operation “Golden Spear” aiming to capture the entire western Yemeni coast from the Houthi-Saleh alliance.

So far Saudi-led forces have manged to capture the strategic port of Mocha but failed to advance further to the north. They have repeatedly tried to capture the Khaled military camp but also failed to do this. The Khaled military camp is a strategic military base located on the road between Taiz city and Mocha.

Recently, Houthi-Saleh forces have repelled a Saudi-backed attack in the al Kadha area.

