Washington’s confusion: it needs the escalation with Iran, but it is afraid of it with Moscow ارتباك واشنطن: تحتاج التصعيد مع إيران وتخشاه مع موسكو

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Washington is aware that it no longer has the ability to control the course of the development of the situations in Syria, and that the diagram of the developments draws a path that makes the Syrian country the only player which emerges. This includes all the Syrian opponent forces which lost their role and status and will lose more, as well as the regional and the international forces that supported the war against the Syrian country and tried to overthrow it, it includes also the terrorist formations especially ISIS and Al Nusra. This means that it will include later the forces which their role was related with the war on terrorism led by America, even the presence of Syria’s allies will be bound by the end of this war with the agreements which organize their presence in Syria. This conclusion is accepted by the allies and they work accordingly to make it closer, because it achieves the real goals which they want; the victory of Syria and their regional and international status after getting rid of the burdens of war.

Washington is at the forefront of those who fear this result. It is aware that it cannot change it as long as it is an inevitable fate, making the war on terrorism a lasting plea is out of the control of America, so finding a Kurdish coverage for the US presence will become a burden on America as an accused of dividing Syria after the end of ISIS. So neither America nor the Kurds will be far from an international regional political confrontation under the title of the unity of Syria, and calling everyone for a political dialogue that paves the way for a unified government, new constitution and elections. So soon there will be assumptions of the exposure of the US and the Kurdish forces to a military confrontation too. Thus the Kurdish groups will become subject to fight under the title of no for the division of Syria, while the American forces will be targeted as an occupying force. This is known by the Americans and they know that its prevention before was more possible than today or tomorrow, but its cost is the acceptance of an entry into a full confrontation with Russia and Iran and which is above the capacity of Washington.

The war on ISIS and its destination will be resolved in Deir Al Zour and under the banner of the Syrian army whatever Washington said that it is exclusive battle and that its entrusted party is the Kurdish groups and that the battle is in Raqqa, after the securing corridors to Badia become closed, and after the Euphrates course has become under the control of the Syrian army from the southern of Tabka till Rasafeh towards Sokhna and then Deir Al Zour, and after the Syrian-Iraqi borders line has become under the control of the Syrian army and the Popular Crowd ,and it sees also that the Southern borders are close to be under the control of the army. So the fate of the assumptive operations against the Syrian country across these borders has been fallen totally.

If Washington took considerations of going to war against Iran and Syria it would do that without hesitation and it would not create justifications for its strikes, and it would translate its red lines with the fiery operations not through scattered firecrackers. Washington’s last opportunities were when Tehran sent its ballistic missiles, knowing that Washington chases Tehran for their manufacture and possession. Washington had to prove first that it was capable of dropping these missiles before reaching their goals, not leaving the impression of the inability and the superiority of Iran as long as the US criterion is to prevent the Syrian army from progress towards ISIS in its military operations areas, under the plea that the matter is not to defense ISIS, however to draw the limits of roles. So why it did not prevent the Iranian missiles, it had the plea of claiming that the missiles were targeting allied groups to Washington or the US forces and it would take this as a plea for confrontation, even in the confrontation with the Syrian army it is clear that Washington escapes from the serious confrontation with the progress of the Syrian army towards the Iraqi borders and its expansion along them, it just provokes the situations so what does it want?

With the approaching of the end of the war in Syria, the end of the American presence is approaching, whatever Washington contends stubbornly or denies. So Washington has to be ready for beyond Syria not beyond the end of the war in it. The end of the slogan of the war on ISIS remains the only slogan that justifies the expansion of the US role in the region; so it tries to make the slogan “the Iranian danger”. It is the axis of the new US –Israeli- Saudi tripartite alliance. This explains the Russian response to the US movement in its hidden dimensions. Because Moscow does not allow involving the region into an open tension entitled making an open confrontation with Iran, Europe does not share the need and the interest with Washington in this goal as it finds itself that it is closer to Moscow in the calling for a Saudi Iranian settlement. This is clear from the European deal with the results of the summits of the US President in Riyadh, and then the European deal with the first outcomes of these summits through the seeking to overthrow Qatar in the Saudi auspices.

The confusion of Washington in its next project is because it is waging it from the Syrian gate in the seeking to escalate the situation with Iran, it needs that escalation, but it is afraid of it with Russia which forms the front in which Iran positions in Syria. Washington is unable to deceive Moscow and to pass its escalation against Iran as a separated matter from the rules of the US-Russian relationship, because Moscow is confident that the US success will mean the continuation of the destructive chaos conducted by Washington, but this time it moves to the Gulf which its rulers are not aware of what will await them other than selling more weapons and going to the financial bankruptcy as close disasters.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 21, 2017

– تدرك واشنطن أنها لم تعد تملك القدرة على التحكم بمسار تطوّر الأوضاع في سورية، وأنّ الخط البياني للتطورات يرسم مساراً يجعل الدولة السورية اللاعب الوحيد الذي تصعد أسهمه. وهذا يشمل الجميع من قوى سورية مناوئة للدولة خسرت دورها ومكانتها وستخسر أكثر، وقوى إقليمية ودولية دعمت الحرب على الدولة السورية وسعت لإسقاطها، لكنه يشمل أيضاً التشكيلات الإرهابية، خصوصاً داعش والنصرة. وهذا يعني أنه سيشمل لاحقاً القوى التي ارتبط دورها بمظلة الحرب على الإرهاب، وعلى رأسهم أميركا، وحتى حلفاء سورية فسيصير حضورهم مقيّداً بنهاية هذه الحرب بالاتفاقيات التي تنظم وجودهم في سورية، والخلاصة هذه يتقبّلها الحلفاء ويعملون لجعلها أقرب، لأنه يحقق الأهداف الحقيقية التي يريدونها، وهي نصر سورية ومكانتهم الإقليمية والدولية، بعد التخفف من أعباء الحرب.

– تقف واشنطن في مقدّمة صفوف الذين يخشون هذه النتيجة، وهي تدرك أنها لا تستطيع تغييرها كمصير حتمي. فجعل الحرب على الإرهاب ذريعة مديدة خرج من يد أميركا، وإيجاد غطاء كردي للوجود الأميركي سيصبح عبئاً على أميركا كمتهم بتقسيم سورية بعد نهاية داعش، ولن تكون أميركا ومَن معها من الأكراد بمنأى عن مواجهة سياسية دولية وإقليمية تحت عنوان وحدة سورية، ودعوة الجميع لحوار سياسي يمهّد لحكومة موحدة، ودستور جديد وانتخابات، لكنه سيضع سريعاً فرضيات تعرّض القوات الأميركية والكردية لمخاطر مواجهة عسكرية أيضاً، وتصير الجماعات الكردية عرضة للقتال تحت عنوان لا لتقسيم سورية، بينما تصير القوات الأميركية مستهدفة كقوة احتلال. وهذا ايضاً يعلمه الأميركيون، ويعلمون أن منعه كان ممكناً مراراً أفضل مما هو اليوم، أو غدا، لكن كلفته ارتضاء الدخول في مواجهة شاملة مع روسيا وإيران، وهو فوق طاقة واشنطن.

– الحرب على داعش وجهتها ستحسم في دير الزور، وتحت راية الجيش العربي السوري، مهما قالت واشنطن أنها معركتها الحصرية وأنّ وكيلها هو الجماعات الكردية وأنّ المعركة في الرقة، وهي ترى مسارب تهريب داعش نحو البادية مقفلة، ومجرى الفرات صار بيد الجيش السوري من جنوب الطبقة حتى الرصافة وصولاً للسخنة، وانتهاء بدير الزور، كما ترى أنّ خط الحدود السورية العراقية صار بيد الجيش السوري والجيش العراقي والحشد الشعبي، وسيصير أكثر وأكثر، وترى أنّ الحدود الجنوبية لسورية بدأت تصبح بيد الجيش السوري، وأنّ مصير العمليات الافتراضية ضدّ الدولة السورية عبر هذه الحدود قد سقط إلى غير رجعة.

– لو كانت واشنطن تقيم حسابات توصلها لتحمّل حرب مع إيران والدولة السورية لفعلت بلا مواربة، ولما اختارت لضرباتها أعذاراً، وترجمت كلامها عن خطوطها الحمراء بالنار العملياتية، وليس بالرسائل النارية المتباعدة والمتفرّقة، وآخر فرص واشنطن كان يوم أرسلت طهران صواريخها الباليستية التي تلاحق واشنطن طهران على تصنيعها وامتلاكها، وكان على واشنطن أولاً إثبات أنها قادرة على إسقاط هذه الصواريخ قبل بلوغ أهدافها، إنْ كانت تستطيع، فلا تترك انطباع العجز عنها والتفوّق لحساب إيران، ما دام المعيار الأميركي، أنها تمنع الجيش السوري من التقدّم نحو داعش في مناطق علمياتها وتسوّق حجة أنّ الأمر ليس دفاعاً عن داعش، لكنه رسم لحدود الأدوار، فلماذا لم تمنع صواريخ إيران، وكان لها حجة الادّعاء عندها بأن الصواريخ كانت تستهدف جماعات حليفة لواشنطن أو للقوات الأميركية، وتتخذ ذلك ذريعة للمواجهة. وحتى في المواجهة مع الجيش السوري واضح أنّ واشنطن تهرب من المواجهة الجدية مع تقدّم الجيش السوري نحو الحدود العراقية وتمدّده على طولها، وتكتفي بتوتير الأجواء، فماذا تريد؟

– مع مسار الاقتراب من نهاية واضحة للحرب في سورية، تقترب نهاية الوجود الأميركي، مهما كابرت واشنطن او أنكرت، ولذلك على واشنطن الاستعداد لما بعد سورية، وليس لما بعد نهاية الحرب فيها وحسب، فنهاية شعار الحرب على الإرهاب تبقي شعاراً وحيداً يبرّر التوسع في الدور الأميركي في المنطقة، وهو تصنيع شعار الخطر الإيراني، وهذا هو محور التحالف الثلاثي الجديد الأميركي الإسرائيلي السعودي. وهذا ما يفسّر التصدي الروسي للحركة الأميركية بأبعادها الخفية، لأنّ موسكو لا توافق على إدخال المنطقة في توتر مفتوح عنوانه تصنيع مواجهة مفتوحة مع إيران، بل إنّ أوروبا لا تشترك في الحاجة والمصلحة مع واشنطن في هذا الهدف بقدر ما تجد أنها أقرب لموسكو في الدعوة لتسوية إيرانية سعودية. وهذا واضح من التعامل الأوروبي مع نتائج قمم الرئيس الأميركي في الرياض، ولاحقاً التعامل الأوروبي مع أولى ثمار هذه القمم بالسعي لإسقاط قطر في الحضن السعودي.

– ارتباك واشنطن في مشروعها المقبل هو أنها تخوضه من بوابة سورية، في السعي للتصعيد مع إيران. وهي تحتاج هذا التصعيد، لكنها تخشاه مع روسيا، التي تشكل مظلة الجبهة التي تتموضع فيها إيران وسورية، وتعجز واشنطن عن خداع موسكو وتمرير تصعيدها بوجه إيران بصفته شأناً منفصلاً عن قواعد العلاقة الأميركية الروسية، لأنّ موسكو واثقة بأنّ النجاح الأميركي سيعني مواصلة الفوضى الهدامة التي تنتهجها واشنطن، لكن بانتقالها هذه المرة إلى الخليج الذي لا يدرك حكامه ماذا

