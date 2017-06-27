Macron, Al-Assad, and Bin Salman ماكرون والأسد وبن سلمان

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When the French President Emanuel Macron talks that the Syrian President is the only available President for Syria away from the position of the parties which support him or oppose him as France, and that his staying is not a matter of discussion, but it is a need to preserve the unity of Syria and to restore the stability in it and preventing its turning into a failed country which will affect badly the entire world, and when this speech resembles the words of the former US Ambassador in Damascus Robert Ford who considered that the bets on overthrowing the Syrian President were a kind of the US-Arab stupidity and that the victory of the President Al-Assad has become closer then this means that the country which was the center of attraction of all the countries of the world and the region and which the war on it proved that it is the strategic center of the world, has resolved its leadership to a young leader who has shown rare courage, wisdom, and patriotism, he proved disdain and indifference towards money and governance, for each one of them there is one way known by those who want it starts from Tel Aviv and ends in Washington, where the Gulf stores of the black gold are opened and the greetings are offered to the leader of democracy and the human rights.

In parallel to the inevitable steadfastness of the leadership of the President Al-Assad in a worried Arab world, the Palestinian cause is still despite all the strife and the wars forming the only attractive cause that is capable to bring people down to streets. Easily his experience can be compared with the experience of Gamal Abdul Nasser who was a subject of doubts, and questioning before the year 1956. The star of his leadership emerged after resisting the tripartite occupation and confronting its challenges. Therefore the victory of Syria and its President will not pass without consideration after years of loss and lapse which entitled the Arab Spring. Every observer of the shifts of the mood and the backgrounds of the honest Arab elites in the search for a future and a vision knows the status which the President Al-Assad will have in the Arab conscience in the coming years.

Among the repercussions of the war on Syria was the defeat of the Gulf and Turkey and the regression of Europe, each one of them is trying to cope with the defeat and to decrease ifs effects. While Turkey is trying to position against the dangers that may affect its national security with the change of the US position at its expense, it will find itself tomorrow obliged to be closer from Syria and its president and to seek to cooperate and to pay the costs in an attempt to purge for the bad things which it caused to Syria and to the Turkish –Syrian relations. Europe through its pivotal force which is concerned with the region affairs represented by France seeks to create a project capable to be coped with, represented by Emanuel Macron through confronting the dangers of the US absurdity in the Middle East and through drawing a French-European track led by Russia under the title of reconstruction and the return of the displaced, therefore a conference in Paris will be held for that purpose.

The Americans and the Israelis present their project which aims to confront an Arab coming stage entitled the stage of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, so the man of Washington in Riyadh Mohammed Bin Nayef has abandoned the authority voluntarily to Mohammed Bin Salman. In the American-Israeli mind there is a recall of the experience of the King Faisal with Gamal Abdul Nasser, with the differences of history, the capacities, and the time of defeats and victories, but neither America nor Israel were the same as today, everything has changed. All the differences before talking about the new time of Iran, the renewed time of Russia, and the time of the resistance and its leader say that Mohammed Bin Salman will lead a political military and financial bankruptcy entitled Saudi Arabia, his recklessness will lead him to take his country to a civil war after two failed wars in the neighborhood one in Yemen and one with Qatar. So the ceiling of what Bin Salman can do is to compete a Gulf young man like him; the Prince of Qatar.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 22, 2017

– عندما يتحدّث الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عن أنّ الرئيس السوري هو الرئيس الوحيد المتاح لسورية بمعزل عن موقف الأطراف معه وضدّه ومنهم فرنسا، وأنّ بقاءه بات مسلّماً به، بل بات مطلباً للحفاظ على وحدة سورية وإعادة الاستقرار إليها ومنع تحوّلها دولة فاشلة ستتسبّب بالكوارث للعالم كله. وعندما يأتي هذا الكلام مشابهاً في الحصيلة لكلام السفير الأميركي السابق في دمشق روبرت فورد، معتبراً أنّ الرهانات على إسقاط الرئيس السوري كانت ضرباً من الغباء الأميركي والعربي، وأنّ نصر الرئيس الأسد بات قاب قوسين أو أدنى، فهذا يعني أنّ الدولة التي اجتذب الصراع عليها كلّ دول العالم والمنطقة، وقالت الحرب فيها وعليها إنها قلب العالم الاستراتيجي، قد حسمت رايتها لقائد شاب أظهر قدراً نادراً من الشجاعة والحكمة والوطنية، وأثبت ترفّعاً وزهداً بالمال والحكم، ولكلّ منهما طريق يعرفه الراغبون يبدأ بتل أبيب وينتهي بواشنطن، فتنفتح خزائن الذهب الأسود من الخليج، وتنهمر «رقيبات التحايا» لزعيم الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان.

– بالتوازي مع الصعود الحتمي لزعامة الرئيس الأسد في عالم عربي قلق، لا تزال القضية الفلسطينية رغم كلّ الفتن والحروب تشكّل القضية الوحيدة الجاذبة والقادرة على إنزال الناس إلى الشارع،

يمكن ببساطة مقارنة تجربته بتجربة جمال عبد الناصر، الذي كان موضع جدل وتشكيك وتساؤلات قبل العام 1956، حيث كان العدوان الثلاثي الذي سطع بمقاومته له ونصره في مواجهة تحدياته نجمُ زعامته. ولن يمرّ انتصار سورية ورئيسها عابراً في سماء العرب بعد سنوات التيه والضياع المسمّاة بالربيع العربي. ويعلم كلّ متابع للتحوّلات في مزاج ومناخات النخب العربية الصادقة في البحث عن مستقبل ورؤية، والتي تتجسّد في اكتشاف المكانة التي يمكن للرئيس الأسد احتلالها في الوجدان العربي للسنوات المقبلة.

– من تداعيات الحرب على سورية وفيها، كانت هزيمة الخليج وتركيا، وتراجع أوروبا، وكلّ منها تحاول التأقلم مع الهزيمة وتخفيف آثارها، وفيما تركيا تتلمّس طريقها للتموضع بوجه مخاطر على أمنها القومي مع انقلاب في الموقف الأميركي على حسابها، لتجد نفسها غداً أمام قدر التقرّب من سورية ورئيسها والسعي للتعاون ودفع الأثمان التي تترتّب على التكفير عن الصفحة السوداء التي تسبّبت بها لسورية وللعلاقات التركية السورية، تسعى أوروبا بقوّتها المحورية المعنية بشؤون المنطقة التي تمثلها فرنسا لإنتاج مشروع قادر على التأقلم يمثله إيمانويل ماكرون، بالتصدّي لمخاطر العبثية الأميركية في الشرق الأوسط، عبر رسم مسار فرنسي أوروبي تتلقفه روسيا تحت عنوان منصة الإعمار وعودة النازحين التي ستتشكل تحت عنوان مؤتمر في باريس لهذا الغرض.

– يخرج الأميركيون و«الإسرائيليون» بمشروعهم الشاب الهادف لمواجهة مرحلة عربية مقبلة اسمها مرحلة الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد، فيتنازل طوعاً رجل واشنطن في الرياض ، وفي الذهن الأميركي «الإسرائيلي» استعادة تجربة الملك فيصل مع جمال عبد الناصر، بينما فوارق التاريخ والمقدرات وزمن الهزائم والانتصارات، حيث لا أميركا هي تلك التي كانت يومها ولا «إسرائيل» هي التي كانت يومها، وكلّ شيء مختلف، وكلّ الاختلافات قبل التحدث عن زمن إيران الجديد وزمن روسيا المتجدّد وزمن المقاومة وسيّدها المتوقد، تقول إنّ محمد بن سلمان سيقود تفليسة سياسية ومالية وعسكرية، اسمها السعودية، وسيقوده تهوّره المسمّى بحيوية الشباب لأخذ بلده نحو الحرب الأهلية بعد حربين فاشلتين تسبّب بهما في الجوار، واحدة في اليمن وثانية مع قطر، وسقف ما سيستطيعه بن سلمان هو منافسة شاب خليجي مثله هو أمير قطر.

