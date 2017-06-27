DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:50 P.M.) – After visiting Hama yesterday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad traveled to the western coast of Syria to meet with Russian soldiers and commanders at the Khmeimim Airbase, a key installation that has allowed the Kremlin to inflict a devastating blow upon the Islamic State due to ongoing aerial sorties.

During the visit, Assad toured the air field and inspected a number of Russian Army vehicles whom Al-Masdar News expert Ivan Castro identified as a BMPT-72 (Terminator 2), Tigr vehicle, the BTR-80 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, a BMD-2 (Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicle), a Mi-8 transport helicopter and a Su-35S fighter jet.

The surprise visit to Latakia province comes just days after countrywide Eid celebrations and serves to boost the morale of forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad and his cabinet.

The Syrian President was seen smiling on virtually all pictures, an indicator that the supreme commander-in-chief of the Syrian Armed Forces has maintained good health despite the ongoing conflict, dragging on for over six years by now.

President Assad and his family visit to a number of wounded Syrian Arab army in their villages in the countryside of Hama