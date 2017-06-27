DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:50 P.M.) – After visiting Hama yesterday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad traveled to the western coast of Syria to meet with Russian soldiers and commanders at the Khmeimim Airbase, a key installation that has allowed the Kremlin to inflict a devastating blow upon the Islamic State due to ongoing aerial sorties.

During the visit, Assad toured the air field and inspected a number of Russian Army vehicles whom Al-Masdar News expert Ivan Castro identified as a BMPT-72 (Terminator 2), Tigr vehicle, the BTR-80 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, a BMD-2 (Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicle), a Mi-8 transport helicopter and a Su-35S fighter jet.

President Assad inside SU27 Russian war jet in Hmeimim Russian military base in Syria's Lattakia

The surprise visit to Latakia province comes just days after countrywide Eid celebrations and serves to boost the morale of forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad and his cabinet.

The Syrian President was seen smiling on virtually all pictures, an indicator that the supreme commander-in-chief of the Syrian Armed Forces has maintained good health despite the ongoing conflict, dragging on for over six years by now.

President Assad and his family visit to a number of wounded Syrian Arab army in their villages in the countryside of Hama

 