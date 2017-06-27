Military Situation In Southeastern Syria. Government Forces In Striking Distance From T2 Pumping Station

27.06.2017

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the National Defense Forces (NDF), Hezbollah, Liwa al-Quds and other pro-government groups are pressuring ISIS terrorists in southeastern Syria.

Government forces have made large gains north of al-Bawdah, capturing a number of points and deploying in a striking distance from the strategic T2 pumping station. At the same time, an intense fighting is ongoing between government troops and ISIS terrorists near the Arak gas field northeast of Palmyra.

Government forces are advancing in the desert:

An ISIS video shows clashes between the Syrian army and terrorists near the Arak gas fiield:

