South Front

27.06.2017

A senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer has been killed in a car bomb attack in the capital of Kiev, the authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the country’s defense ministry, the man was identified as Col. Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Shapoval’s car blew up in Kiev on Tuesday morning.

Some Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence’s special forces.

