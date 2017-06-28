Al Sayyed took upon himself the loyalty to Jerusalem السيّد حامل أمانة القدس

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When Al-Imam Khomeini announced thirty –seven years ago to turn the last Friday in Ramadan in every year to a day for Jerusalem he was putting the foundation stone for a memory that would be able to confront anyone who tries to abandon Palestine. Throughout the years many generations which do not know him and may belong to camps that oppose the Iranian policies have celebrated and still celebrate in millions a day that many people of those who participate in it do not know that it is a day of Iran, and a day from the days of Khomeini which will last for years to come by the force of this day. More than one hundred major cities across the world commemorated this day in which tens of millions participated.

Al Sayyed Al Khamenei continued the commemoration of Jerusalem Day with the same awareness of the position of that day in the strategy which aims to show that the historic and the geographic task of Iran based on giving the priority to restore Palestine and to dismantle the occupation entity, so according to this compass Iran draws its policies and alliances, moreover, it builds its capacities moving forward to demonstrate the knowledge of the resistance. Iran proved with the successes of the forces of the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and the historic dilemma which Israel entered according to the confession of its leaders, and which led to the US direct presence in the region and its falling into the swamps which Iran succeeded in running it, towards exhausting all the reserves on which Washington depend in managing its interests, mixing the matters in the region, and involving the systems affiliated to Washington in wars and crises, that it is able to manage its consequences not getting involved in them on one hand, and preventing it from obliterating the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem on the other hand. So the Jerusalem Day is one of the tools of these successes.

From the beginnings Al-Imam Khomeini was aware, he declared that Syria and Lebanon are the lungs of Palestine and their holly day is for Jerusalem, he was making efforts in order to send his message to Lebanon and Syria where the first commemorations of that day were in them. After the emergence of the resistance in Lebanon, the revival of that day has moved to it with the support of Syria and Iran. So the Jerusalem Day turned to be politics, fighting, martyrs, liberation, and wars, and its symbol became Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah who has carried the torch of Jerusalem which was lit by Al-Imam Khomeini, and was adopted by Al Sayyed Khamenei. Jerusalem Day became in a direct relation with the fighting of the occupation, so it is interpreted practically where the blood, champions, sacrifices, and victories.

Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah meets his regional opponents from the position of Jerusalem, the conflict between them is revealed as a conflict between two opposite parties around the issue which is Jerusalem, it is easy for Al Sayyed Nasrollah to ask his opponents what did you offer to Jerusalem and what we offered, everything in the region revolves around it from the war on Syria to the war on Yemen, the emergence of ISIS and the Gulf-Israeli normalization, and most importantly targeting Iran. Jerusalem explains all of that. Al Sayyed Nasrollah says confidently according to the recognition of the opponents before the friends that the Jerusalem Day which was intended in order to prevent the forgetting of Jerusalem has achieved its goals. Today Jerusalem Day is for mobilizing the necessary force to liberate it. The problem of the occupation is that its silence and fear of war gives more time for mobilizing the capabilities and accumulating the power, if it hastens to war then it will be faced with hundreds of thousands of fighters in the world.

The people pf Palestine whom Jerusalem is their capital are the first ones who follow -up what Al Sayeed who took upon himself the loyalty to Jerusalem says and they follow his plan which they trust its password “We will be where we should be”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 24, 2017

– عندما أعلن ا لإمام الخميني قبل سبعة وثلاثين عاماً تحويل آخر جمعة من رمضان كل عام إلى يوم للقدس كان يضع الحجر الأساس لذاكرة ستتكفّل بقتال كل من يحاول التخلي عن فلسطين، بأجيال لا تعرف الخميني وربما تنتمي لمعسكرات تخالف السياسات الإيرانية، لكنها نزلت ولا تزال تنزل كل عام إلى الساحات والشوارع بالملايين لتحتفل بيوم، ربما لا يعرف الكثير من المشاركين فيه، أنه يوم من أيام إيران في العالم ويوم من أيام الخمينية التي ستبقى حاضرة لسنوات مقبلة بقوة حضور هذا اليوم، الذي أحيته هذا العام أكثر من مئة مدينة كبرى عبر العالم وشارك فيه عشرات الملايين.

– واصل السيد الخامنئئي الاهتمام الذي أولاه الخميني بيوم القدس بالإدراك ذاته لمكانته في الاستراتيجية الهادفة لوضع مهمة إيران التاريخية والجغرافية، القائمة على منح الأولوية الأولى لاستعادة فلسطين وتفكيك كيان الاحتلال، ووفقاً لهذه البوصلة ترسم إيران سياساتها وتحالفاتها، وتبني مقدراتها وتسير قدماً في إرساء ثقافة المقاومة. وقد أثبتت إيران مع نجاحات قوى المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين والمأزق التاريخي الذي دخلته «إسرائيل» باعتراف قادتها، وما ترتب عليه من استدراج الحضور الأميركي المباشر إلى المنطقة، ووقوعه في مستنقعات نجحت إيران في إدارة غرقه فيها، وصولاً لاستنفار كل الاحتياطي الذي تستند إليه واشنطن في إدارة شبكات مصالحها، وخلط أوراق المنطقة وانزلاق الأنظمة التابعة لواشنطن إلى حروب وأزمات أ ظهرت إيران أنها قادرة على إدارة نتائجها وعدم التورّط فيها من جهة، ومنعها من طمس قضية فلسطين والقدس من جهة مقابلة. وكان يوم القدس كل عام واحدة من أدوات هذه النجاحات.

– منذ البدايات كان الإمام الخميني يدرك ويصرّح أن سورية ولبنان هما رئتا فلسطين وجناحا يومه المقدّس للقدس، وكان يبذل الجهد لتصل رسالته هذه إلى لبنان وسورية. وكانت الإحياءات الأولى لهذا اليوم فيهما. ومع انطلاقة المقاومة في لبنان انتقلت إليها راية هذه الأمانة بدعم من سورية وإيران ، وتحوّل يوم القدس إلى سياسة وقتال وشهداء وتحرير وحروب، وصار ليوم القدس رمز هو السيد حسن نصرالله حامل مشعل القدس الذي أضاءه الإمام الخميني ويستسقي زيته السيد الخامنئي

خطابات يوم القدس العالمي

– يقابل السيد نصرالله خصومه الإقليميين من موقع القدس عنده وعندهم، فتنكشف حقائق الصراع بينه وبينهم بصفته صراعاً بين ضفتين متقابلتين تفصل القدس بينهما ، ويسهل على السيد نصرالله أن يسائل خصومه ماذا قدّمتم للقدس وماذا قدّمنا؟ فكل ما يدور في المنطقة يدور من حولها، من الحرب على سورية إلى حرب اليمن، وما بينهما ولادة داعش والتطبيع الخليجي «الإسرائيلي»، وأولاً وأخيراً الاستهداف لإيران، فالقدس تفسّر كل ذلك،

وحامل الأمانة يقول بالثقة التي يعترف بصدقية حساباتها الأعداء قبل الأصدقاء، أن يوم القدس الذي أراد صيانة القدس من النسيان قد حقق أهدافه. ويوم القدس الآن لحشد القوة اللازمة لتحريرها. ومشكلة الاحتلال أن صمته وخوفه من الحرب يمنحان المزيد من الوقت لحشد المقدرات ومراكمة القوة، وإن سارع للحرب فسيُواجِه هذه المرة مئات آلاف المقاتلين من العالم.

– أهل فلسطين الذين تشكل القدس عاصمتهم، هم أول مَن يتابعون ما يقول السيد حامل أمانة القدس، ويتبعون معه خطته التي يثقون أن كلمة السر فيها قد وصلتهم، «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون ».

