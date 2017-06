Posted on by samivesusu

June 26, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Enzo Apicella is 95 today.

Together with Carlos Latuff, Enzo Apicella is the most advance political cartoonist in the whole world. I had an incredible time compiling A to Zion-The Definitive Israeli Lexicon with Enzo three years ago. Enzo we wish you many more productive and happy years.

https://youtu.be/68T7mVahI8g

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gilad Atzmon, Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Latuff |