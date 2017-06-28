Michael Fallon “Britain will support illegal U.S. action during next Chemical Weapons false flag in Syria”

Britain will support US if it attacks Syria over chemical weapons says Defence Secretary
Britain will support US if it attacks Syria over Chemical weapons usage
The White House has said it has “potential” evidence the Syrian military is preparing for another chemical attack against rebel forces and warned the regime would pay a “heavy price” if it went ahead.
Sir Michael said that Britain had backed the US administration of President Donald Trump when it mounted missile strikes against the regime following a chemical attack last April and was prepared to do so again.
Assad: Chemical attack in Syria was ‘100% fabricated’
Countries that support and oppose the missile strikes in Syria
Mon, April 10, 2017
European countries have been broadly supportive so far as President Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched
Syrian dictator Bashar Assad has been accused of using chemical weapons on rebels
“If the Americans take similar action again, I want to be very clear – we will support it.”
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Britain, ISIL, Theresa May, UK, US Congress, USA, War on Syria |
Leave a Reply