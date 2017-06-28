Syrian Army secures major advance in jihadist stronghold

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the jihadist stronghold of ‘Ayn Tarma, Wednesday, following the rejection of reconciliation terms from the Faylaq Al-Rahman militants in east Damascus.
Led by their elite 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army scored a major advance in ‘Ayn Tarma, today, when they captured at least 18 points near the Sunbul Fuel Station.
According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent, the Syrian Arab Army seized the points around the Sunbul Fuel Station, while also advancing near the ‘Ayn Tarma Garage.
Currently, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to cutoff the most important supply route to ‘Ayn Tarma from the Jobar District; this path is located at southern part of the town.
Meanwhile, in the Jobar District, the Syrian Arab Army captured several points in the Taybah District near the Great Mosque, inflicting heavy damage on the jihadist defenses in the process.
A source told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday that the Syrian Arab Army will not halt their field operations in Jobar until the entire district is cleared.
Drone footage of the Syrian Army’s offensive in east Damascus
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – Drone footage showed smoke billowing over the Ain Tarma area in east Damascus as Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops carried out strikes against al-Qaeda-linked Liberation of the Levant Committee [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] and allied militants, Tuesday.
The Syrian Arab Army has once again issued a warning to the jihadist rebels in Ain Tarma, advising them to surrender in exchange for possible amnesty or safe passage from the town.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Trump Plays Nuclear ‘Chicken’ with Putin over Syria
- VIDEO: Turkish Army tanks pour into northern Aleppo for humongous offensive
- VIDEO: Kurdish sniper escapes death in Raqqa as ISIS bullet narrowly misses.
- Turkish artillery opens fire on Kurdish forces across entire frontier in northern Aleppo
- Syrian Army deploys T-90 tanks to destroy ISIS bulge in eastern Hams countryside
- U.S. spy planes conduct intensive reconnaissance flights near Syrian coast
- US has seen chemical weapons activity at Syrian airbase: Pentagon
- In pictures: ISIS fighters in Raqqa city engage Kurdish units in close-quaters combact
- Syrian Army, Hezbollah inch closer to Deir Ezzor
Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply