US fighting Israel’s proxy war against Iran

In September 2015, former US vice-president Joe Biden told his Jewish audience at Ahavath Achim synagogue in Atlanta: “The only thing that would satisfy (US-Iran nuclear) deal opponents including Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is “a regime change” that could only come with US power.”

On July 7, 2015, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former White House adviser under Nixon administration, in a post on his blog wrote that the nuclear weapons fabrication has always been a cloak for Washington’s real intention, which is to bring a (pro-USrael) regime change to Iran, whether from outside or inside, and return Iran to its previous status of a vassal state of the West. The Western imperialists never forgive those who escape or throw off their clutches.

In April, 2015, defense ministers of both Iran and Syria had claimed that ISIS is running a proxy war for the US and Israel in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen which is directed against Iran.

In March 2017, during his visit to Baghdad, Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said that the US and Israel are planning a war with Iran and Hizbullah (watch below).

On June 10, 2017, professor James Petras (St. Mary University, Halifax, Canada) wrote that the US-led regime change in Iran will facilitate Israel’s final seizer of Palestine including Jerusalem, and establish Tel Aviv as the dominant regional power in the Middle East (Read [PDF]).

“Every government is engaged in selling a product, which is its own self-justifying view of what it does and how it does it. But the largely clandestine Israeli effort to influence American opinion is unique in that it comes from a country which receives more than $3 billion annually from the US taxpayer. We Americans are therefore paying to be propagandized by people working for a foreign government who often pretend to be our fellow citizens but are not. What is occurring is essentially an intelligence operation directed against the United States, something that the CIA would have run back in the 1970s and 1980s. That Israel can continue to reap huge amounts of aid and political cover from Washington while it is actively working to make sure that Americans are poorly informed about the Middle East reveals more than anything the corruption of our political class and media, both of which appear to be ready to sell out for thirty shekels to anyone with the cash in hand. Time to drain the swamp, indeed,” says Philip Giraldi, June 27, 2017

