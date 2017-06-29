EXCL- Is USA preparing another Chemical attack on Syria to create another 9/11

Posted on June 29, 2017 by michaellee2009

Where do they know? Because it is THE WHITE HOUSE that will definitely use that chemicals to create another 9/11 in order to have excuses for an open dirty war on Syria to save their terrorists whom are about to be finished. Where, when and whom did USA learn this attack? Why should Syrian government use this chemical during a time when Syrian Army is victorious while they did not use even during the most hard time of the battle? Why should Syrian Army try to prove himself to be in the wrong place against the whole world? Why should Syrian Government act like a fool by strenghtening the hands of enemies of Syria?

Who will benefit from any chemical attack in Syria? Are not they the terrorists, Israel, USA, and others who want to occupy Syria the ones who will benefit from any chemical attacks? Why does USA put emphasize on Syrian Government instead of ISIL terrorists? Can you imagine how greateful ISIL is to USA for this statement?

 

THE FOLLOWING ARCHIVE MAY HELP YOU UNDERSTAND BETTER

Please click the following links:

Ex-CIA Officer: Trump Lies about Assad’s Chemical Attack against Idlib

 

VIDEO: Who used, needs to use chemical weapons in Syria? Terrorists or Assad who is inches closer to victory? Watch and see!
WATCH| Terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons against civilians
Exclusive- The orient TV reporter had published the news of chemical attack before the attack happened.
The Imperialists who want to invade Syria targeted Syrian people with chemicals
VIDEO: 1,000 Treated for Breathing Problems after ISIS Torches Sulphur Plantin Mosul
Security Council didn’t move despite terrorists’ attempts to transport Sarin gas from Turkey into Syria
ISIL Used Chemical Weapons against Syria Kurds in Hasakeh
IIT once more refuted the so-called “Syrian Govern. systematic torture” allegations presented to UNSC by AA
Video of chemical atrocity by terrorists in Syria- No any consciences can bear this!
Hacked E-mail Reveals Qatar’s Devious Plans to Smuggle Chemical Weapons to Syria Terrorists
And for all news about chemical attack claims and realities, pleaseclick the category below for all details:
http://www.islamicinvitationturkey.com/category/syria-truths-2/chemical-claims-realities/
