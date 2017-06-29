With his armoured vehicle, an extremist Israeli settler rammed private Palestinian car, killing seven Palestinians, including five children, their mother and driver.

The attack took place in the central occupied West Bank on Route 60 –the main highway that runs north and south in the territory.

Medical sources said that the dead included five children, a woman and a man, all of whom were in the same Palestinian vehicle, which generally seat about nine people.

Their bodies, trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle. Six of them were pulled out dead and the seventh, a child, succumbed to his wounds later on.

Palestinian sources identified the victims as Adel Ahmad Khatib, the driver, from the village of Zaatara in the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem and Sulafa Taysir, the woman, who was also a resident of Zaatara and her five children.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Jewish settlers, who rammed the Palestinian car, was lightly wounded and admitted to hospital.

Israel officially dealt with the violent attack as an accidental car accident. The Palestinian Authority also dealt with it as a car accident and did imposed its view on the Palestinian people, fearing that this would escalate the situation in the occupied territories.

Such attacks are always repeated and the extremist Israeli settlers go unpunished either by announcing them suffering psychological problems or justifying their actions.