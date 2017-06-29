Residents Flee Village in Syria’s Deir Ezzor After US Coalition Strikes Kill over 40 Civilians

SEE ALSO The US Gov’t Killed More Civilians This Month Than All Terrorist Attacks in Europe Over the Last 12 Years https://uprootedpalestinians.wordpress.com/2017/06/28/the-us-govt-killed-more-civilians-this-month-than-all-terrorist-attacks-in-europe-over-the-last-12-years/

Al-Manar | June 28, 2017

Warplanes of the US coalition conducted on Wednesday intensive sorties on al-Dablan village in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, leaving over 40 civilians dead in their wake.

Local and media sources gave identical reports that warplanes of the US-led coalition carried out raids on civilians’ houses in al-Dablan village, located in al-Ashara area in al-Mayadin city.

The raids causes a massacre in which more than 40 civilians were killed, most of them women and children, in addition to scores of others injured, while houses and other properties sustained massive damage, acceding to the sources.

The sources mentioned that a huge number of residents have left the village since the morning towards the Badia fleeing more airstrikes by the coalition’s planes and leaving all their properties behind.

Source: SANA