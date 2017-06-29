The U.S. continues to praise the so-called “moderate rebels” in Syria for their fight against ISIS, but Janice Kortkamp, an independent American journalist who visited Syria several times says there is no difference between the radicals and moderates.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard:

“Stop U.S. Funding of Terrorists”

Three-term Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a member of both the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, has proposed legislation that would prohibit any U.S. assistance to terrorist organizations in Syria as well as to any organization working directly with them. Equally important, it would prohibit U.S. military sales and other forms of military cooperation with other countries that provide arms or financing to those terrorists and their collaborators. (by Gareth Porter)