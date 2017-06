Posted on by martyrashrakat

Click map to enlarge

This map provides a look at the military situation in eastern Aleppo and western Raqqah on June 29, 2017. Syrian government forces are advancing against ISIS along the Ithriyah-Resafa road and east of Khanasir.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, IRAQ, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |