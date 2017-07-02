Putin and the big decision بوتين والقرار الكبير

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Written by Nasser Kandil,

يوليو 2, 2017

The information exchanged by phone between the Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Secretary of State Rex Tilerson for four times during two days concerning the US threats to Syria reveals that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has notified in the first message the US President Donald Trump that there is no justification for Hamburg Meeting unless Moscow receives what approves the US accusations to Syria and which turned into a threat of a unilateral military strike, he showed Moscow’s readiness upon receiving documented serious information that worth the investigation to accompany US investigators to Syria in a joint delegation with Russian investigators to inspect the places mentioned in the reports and to verify them jointly and taking a unified position. Moscow ensures its readiness to go in this investigation without conditions if Washington committed to that also, if the investigation requires the condemnation of Syria then Moscow will not hesitate, provided that Washington will not hesitate if the matter requires absolving Syria, its president, and its army and the apology from them.

The dull answer of the White House is that there are no documents but intelligence estimates that based on similar comparisons of previous movements, so the Russian message was a warning message, its content is that Russia is present in Syria for non-tourist goals and the military movement with missiles and aircrafts on areas in which the Russian forces are present means insulting them and undermining their prestige and this cannot be tolerated. The Russian-American phone-conversations continued at the level of the two Ministers Lavrov and Tilerson according to the given information till the moment of taking the big decision. The question is what if the US strike occurs on the basis of information gained by Russia about preparations in Daraa for a similar incident to Khan Sheikhoun incident. The decision taken by the President Putin was to notify Washington that any chemical attack after these warnings will be considered as a fabricated action to justify a strike against Syria in order to prevent the progress of its forces at the expense of ISIS. Russia will react and will consider that it was exposed to deliberate aggression and that America is no longer considered a part of the war on ISIS. This means the abolition of the dialogues and the coordination at the presidential level and below, and means the operation of early warning stations to monitor the ballistic missiles and the advanced aircraft in Siberia and linking them with the Russian forces in Syria, and the operation of SS-400 networks in full readiness to counter any strange flying object in the Syrian airspaces.

The announcement of the US Defense Minister was ridiculous about the compliance of Syria with the threat and the end of the danger of using the chemicals. This recalls the eve on which the US fleets came at the era of the former US President Barack Obama and the insistence of the President Putin to give orders to drop the two test missiles launched by the US warships, so the President Obama took the decision to withdraw his fleets searching for a political settlement. Today the Russian deterrent messages come in conjunction with the victories of the Syrian army and its wide progress in the Syrian geography in the north, south, and east, along with the liberation of Mosul and the starting of the countdown for the presence of ISIS, so the Americans will feel the dangers of the failure of their plea, while the Russians will feel the victory of winning of their project.

The Western of Asia which stretches from the Mediterranean Sea towards China proves as geography that Russia has imposed its position as a force that draws the equations not mere a partner of the main player that was represented by America before and after its two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It draws the features of the new world system as the President Putin said one day from the gate of the Syrian war.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يوليو 1, 2017

– تكشف المعلومات الخاصة بالرسائل المتبادلة هاتفياً بين وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف والأميركي ريكس تيلرسون لأربع مرات خلال يومين على خلفية التهديدات الأميركية لسورية، بأنّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أبلغ في الرسالة الأولى الرئيس دونالد ترامب أن لا مبرّر للقاء هامبورغ ما لم تتلقّ موسكو ما يؤكد الاتهامات الأميركية لسورية والتي تحوّلت تهديداً بضربة عسكرية أحادية، مبدياً استعداد موسكو في حال تلقي معلومات جدّية موثقة تستحق التحقيق اصطحاب محققين أميركيين إلى سورية ضمن وفد مشترك مع محققين روس لمعاينة الأمكنة الواردة في التقارير والتحقق منها بصورة مشتركة واتخاذ موقف موحّد تؤكد موسكو استعدادها للذهاب إليه بلا شروط إذا التزمت واشنطن بالمثل. فإنْ استدعى إدانة سورية فلن تتردّد موسكو، مقابل ألا تتردّد واشنطن إنْ استدعى الأمر تبرئة سورية ورئيسها وجيشها والاعتذار منهم.

– الجواب الباهت للبيت الأبيض بأن لا وثائق، لكن تقديرات استخبارية مبنية على مقارنات لتشابه تحركات سابقة دفع الأمور سلباً، فكانت الرسالة الروسية تحذيرية، مضمونها أنّ روسيا موجودة في سورية لغير أهداف السياحة وأنّ الحركة العسكرية بصواريخ وطائرات تخدم فيها قوات روسية يعني إهانتها والنيل من مهابتها وهو ما لا يمكن التساهل معه. وتتالت الحوارات الهاتفية الروسية الأميركية على مستوى الوزيرين لافروف وتيلرسون، وفقاً للمعلومات، حتى بلغت لحظة اتخاذ القرار الكبير، والسؤال هو ماذا لو تمّت الضربة الأميركية على خلفية معلومات لدى روسيا عن تحضيرات في درعا لحادثة تشبه خان شيخون؟ فكان القرار الذي اتخذه الرئيس بويتن بإبلاغ واشنطن أنّ أيّ عمل كيميائي بعد هذه التحذيرات سينظر إليه كعمل مفبرك لتبرير ضربة لسورية، منعاً لتقدّم قواتها على حساب داعش، وستتصرّف روسيا على اعتبار أنها تعرّضت لعدوان مقصود، وأنّ أميركا لم تعُد بنظرها جزءاً من الحرب على داعش، وهذا يعني إلغاء لقاءات الحوار والتنسيق من المستوى الرئاسي وما دون، ويعني تشغيل محطات الإنذار المبكر لمراقبة الصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المتطوّرة في سيبيريا وربطه بالقوات الروسية في سورية، وتشغيل شبكات الـ «أس 400» بجهوزية تامة للتصدّي لأيّ جسم طائر غريب في الأجواء السورية.

– جاء إعلان وزير الدفاع الأميركي مثيراً للسخرية عن امتثال سورية للتهديد وزوال خطر استعمال الكيميائي، ليستعيد ليلة مجيء الأساطيل الأميركية في عهد الرئيبس الأميركي السابق باراك أوباما، وإصرار الرئيس بوتين على إصدار الأوامر لإسقاط صاروخين اختباريين أطلقتهما البوارج الأميركية، ليتّخذ الرئيس أوباما قرار العودة بأساطيله طالباً البحث عن تسوية سياسية. واليوم تأتي رسائل الردع الروسية بالتزامن مع انتصارات الجيش السوري وتقدّمه الواسع في الجغرافيا السورية شمالاً وجنوباً وشرقاً، ومع تحرير الموصل وبدء العدّ التنازلي لوجود داعش، ليستشعر الأميركيون مخاطر زوال ذريعتهم ويشعر الروس بانتصار مشروعهم.

– غرب آسيا الممتدّ من البحر المتوسط وصولاً إلى الصين يثبت كجغرافيا فرضت روسيا موقعها فيها كقوة ترسم المعادلات، وليست كشريك للاعب الرئيسي الذي كانت تمثله أميركا قبل حربيها في العراق وأفغانستان وبعدهما، لترتسم معالم النظام العالمي الجديد، كما قال الرئيس بوتين ذات يوم، من بوابة الحرب السورية.- تكشف المعلومات الخاصة بالرسائل المتبادلة هاتفياً بين وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف والأميركي ريكس تيلرسون لأربع مرات خلال يومين على خلفية التهديدات الأميركية لسورية، بأنّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أبلغ في الرسالة الأولى الرئيس دونالد ترامب أن لا مبرّر للقاء هامبورغ ما لم تتلقّ موسكو ما يؤكد الاتهامات الأميركية لسورية والتي تحوّلت تهديداً بضربة عسكرية أحادية، مبدياً استعداد موسكو في حال تلقي معلومات جدّية موثقة تستحق التحقيق اصطحاب محققين أميركيين إلى سورية ضمن وفد مشترك مع محققين روس لمعاينة الأمكنة الواردة في التقارير والتحقق منها بصورة مشتركة واتخاذ موقف موحّد تؤكد موسكو استعدادها للذهاب إليه بلا شروط إذا التزمت واشنطن بالمثل. فإنْ استدعى إدانة سورية فلن تتردّد موسكو، مقابل ألا تتردّد واشنطن إنْ استدعى الأمر تبرئة سورية ورئيسها وجيشها والاعتذار منهم.

