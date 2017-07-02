J-TV Documentary on the ‘Antisemitic’ Goyim (must watch)

Posted on by samivesusu

By Gilad Atzmon

When you watch this loathsome J-TV ‘documentary’ ask yourself the following questions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=te684rBHzOA

1. Would you choose to buy a secondhand car from David Hirsh or from Jeremy Corbyn?

2. Is this J-TV video made for general consumption by Brits or was it created to exacerbate delusional PRE TSD* within a single tribe?

3. In the video, Jewish academics claim to be racially oppressed (as ‘Semites’) by the Labour party. In fact, Semitism is not a racial category but a linguistic one. Still, this claim raises crucial questions:

a. Are Jews really a race? If so, what makes them believe that they are ‘Semites’?

b. If Jews aren’t a race, how can they be abused or discriminated against as a race?

c. Is it possible that Jews only see themselves as a racial collective when they claim to ‘suffer’ or when a Jew wins the Nobel Prize? I ask because I don’t remember Jews fighting to racially own Sir Philip Green, Lord Janner or Bernie Madoff.

d. If Jews aren’t a race, why do these Jewish academics insist upon referring to ‘racial’ hatred? Do they consciously try to deceive or are they a delusional collective?

e. If Jews are actually oppressed and dismissed within the Labour party ‘as a race’ why don’t they simply leave? Why, instead, do they insist upon the right to dominate the party culture and its decision-making? I ask because normal people ordinarily drift away when they feel unwanted or disrespected.

f. Since Jews consider themselves a distinct race of ‘semites’, does that necessarily imply that they must operate as a separate race within the Labour party?

4. How is it possible that David Hirsh, together with a long list of other Jewish academics, fail to read the map: The more they toss the ‘anti-Semitic’ slur in Corbyn’s face, the more popular Corbyn becomes? How is it that all these Jewish ‘scholars’ fail to grasp this obvious development? Why must we deal with the collective pathological denial within a single group?

5. Do these Jews really believe that only Jewish ethnic activists may determine what is legitimate criticism of the Jewish State? Would the Jews in this film similarly let Aryan activists determine what would be legitimate criticism of an Aryan state or the history of the Third Reich?

As a peace loving humanitarian with a kind nature, I will help these Jewish academics to navigate their way in the emerging universe that, at least in their eyes, has once again turned against them. By now it is clear to many Brits, including Labour supporters, that Israel is not the problem. Israel is just a radical symptom of the complexity involved with post emancipation Jewish Identity politics – a collection of cultural templates that adhere to Jewish choseness, the institutional dismissal of the Other, or, in short, obnoxious racial supremacy. From the perspective of choseness and Jewish supremacy, Zionism and anti Zionism are identical. Don’t we too often hear anti Zionist Jews bragging about their special role and privileges within (what is left of) the solidarity movement?

Video: Anti Zionist ZionistNaomi Wimborne-Idrissi gives the goyim a ‘Kosher Stamp’ defining the proper boundaries of criticism of the Jewish State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLL-CITMu5M

Historically at least, the early Zionists promised to fix the ‘Diaspora Jews.’ They vowed to emancipate the tribe from choseness. Zionism claimed it would make Jews into people like all other people. In this, Zionism clearly failed: Israel is a country like no other country. And David Hirsh and his klan are still unlike anyone else. They aren’t concerned with racism in general as humanists ought to be. Instead, they are obsessed with the imaginary suffering of one tribe only, and, as it happens, this tribe is their own.

Why does Hirsh fails to grasp this at all? Because Hirsh is a Jerusalemite book burner. Instead of following the Athenian path and searching for a universal ethos that would resist hatred in general; Hirsh attempts to impose on us a Jerusalemite set of commandments that serve only one tribe. Hirsh has spent the last fifteen years desperately trying to silence my discourse and burn my books.This is a shame, if Hirsh had instead read The Wandering Who and Being in Time he would have been able to foresee the inevitable rise of Corbyn. If Hirsh & Co read Atzmon they would understand that Corbyn is not the ‘problem,’ he is a symptom of a vast growing awareness that could indeed be very dangerous for the Jews. If Hirsh would attempt to understand my books instead of burning them, he might be able to realise that imposing Jerusalem on Goyim is a recipe for a disaster.

But one thing is clear–an extended polemic of Jewish academics whining is not going to solve Jew hatred, quite the opposite, it will strengthen it. That raises the question of why? Why do they do it to themselves, why do they repeat the same mistakes time after time? The answer to this question may explain the true meaning of the Jewish tragedy once and for all.

If you want to grasp this crucial dichotomy between Athens and Jerusalem, Being in Time is the book for you: Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here.

*PRE TSD is a self propelled distress that is caused by an imaginary, often delusional, event in the future, as opposed to post traumatic stress that is initiated by an actual event in the past.

