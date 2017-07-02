DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, Nibal Madhat Badr became the first ever woman to assume the rank of Brigadier General in the Syrian Armed Forces.

This comes just one day after the president’s brother Maher Al-Assad was appointed to Major General ahead of a coming Daraa offensive.

Although female Syrians have served in the armed forces for decades, they are now being integrated on a larger scale to beef up the military’s capabilities. For instance, a batch of all-female police officers graduated in Damascus two days ago.

Another picture of Nibal Madhat Badr after assuming her new rank:

Chris Tomson | AMN

It is not yet known what battlefield the SAA will deploy Brigadier General Badr to.