Israel’s Wailing Wall crisis

On June 28, yielding to pressure from his religious coalition partners, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu backtracked on a decision to create a space at the Wailing Wall in occupied East Jerusalem adjacent to Islam’s third most sacred place, the Al-Aqsa Mosque where men and women can pray together and non-Orthodox rituals can be practiced.

The agreement for the new egalitarian prayer space, adopted 17-month ago by the Zionist regime after years of negotiations with Jewish leaders, was supposed to restore women’s rights to pray at Wailing Wall just like Jewish men and Western Christian leaders. The suspension of the plan has been condemned by majority of Jews in North America who are affiliated with Liberal streams of Judaism.

“Today’s cancellation of the decision is a severe blow to the unity of the Jewish people, the Jewish communities and the fabric of the relationship between the state of Israel and the Jews in the Diaspora,” said defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, a Russian-born Zionist thug.

The religious Jews don’t like mix gender worship like most Muslims with the exception during annual performance of Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia when both men and women perform the ritual wearing identical white robes.

The Jew worshippers at the Wailing Wall are segregated. Women have a separate spot near the Wailing Wall to recite Torah or Talmud and beg forgiveness from their Vengeful G-d.

Last year UNESCO declared that the Western Wall has nothing to do with Judaism.

The Jewish Agency, which has never criticized the Zionist regime, took out an ad against Netanyahu’s Western Wall decision. US-born Dr. Daniel Gordis, senior vice-president of the Shalem college in occupied Jerusalem, has called upon the American Jews to disinvite Netanyahu and Knesset members from all meetings, and do the same with Israeli embassy officials.

Readers shouldn’t confuse Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews or Western Liberal Jews – because both like the J-Street represent Zionist Mafia under different names. The only anti-Zionism Jewish group is the Torah Jews whose leaders have the bad habit of supporting Iran against the Zionist entity and praising former Iranian president Ahmadinejad.

On June 30, the JTA reported that Benjamin Netanyahu’s top adviser Dr. Jonathan Shachter had instructed Israeli diplomats in United States to blame the so-called Liberal Jews for the crisis. The official website of Liberal Judaism claims: “We affirm a love for the Land of Israel and a strong commitment to the State of Israel. We pray for her people, care about her security and wish to enact the vision of her founders of a Jewish state for all its inhabitants, at peace with its neighbors, democratic and prosperous. We promote a two-state solution, and oppose all boycotts.”

In August 2014, anti-Muslim lawmaker Peter King met Shachter in Jerusalem and offered his full support for Israeli war on Hamas. Listen to Shachter, a serial liar like his boss Netanyahu, below.