By Leith Fadel
Government Forces Pressure ISIS Terrorists East Of Arak Gas Field In Eastern Homs
03.07.2017
Syrian government forces, led by Liwa al-Quds and Hezbollah units, have further advanced against ISIS northeast of the Arak gas field in the eastern part of Homs province.
Army troops and their allies have captured a number of hills and reached the important Rammim Hill west of the Hail gas field. Controlling the Rammim Hill, government forces will be able to set fire control over the vicinity of the Hail gas field and to regain the field from ISIS soon. This also contributes to a wider effort aimed at liberating the strategic town of al-Sukhnah.
