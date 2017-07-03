BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah and Hashd Al-Sha’abi, resumed their offensive operations in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Monday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions near the strategic T-3 Pumping Station.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and their allies stormed the Islamic State’s defenses north of the T-3 Pumping Station, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s positions.