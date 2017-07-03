Washington Purposely Unleashes Fake News to Launch New Attack on Syria, Says Spencerová

Posted on by michaellee2009

The White House purposely unleashes fake news about the use of chemical weapons in Syria in order to change the current situation for the interest of American plans, Tereza Spencerová told the Czech ‘Parliamentary Papers’ website.

The Czech Journalist, who is specialized in Middle East Affairs, said:

“The U.S. threat to launch a new attack against Syria under the pretext of the use of chemical weapons comes despite Washington’s previous attack on the Syrian airfield was launched with no evidence about the use of chemical weapons by Syrian Arab army in Khan Sheikhon area in Idlib countryside.”

She affirmed that the new U.S. threat aims to compensate for the recent defeats suffered by the US-backed terrorist groups in the east and the south of Syria.

“Launching a new attack on Syria by the United States will be a childish behavior,” Spencerová stressed, mocking the acts of the new US Administration.

“No one can know what is going on in the heads of Donald Trump and his close advisors,” she said.

Last month, the Czech journalist underlined that both Saudi and Qatari regimes hired terrorist organizations as tools to implement destructive policies in the region in accordance with foreign agendas.

She said:

” The Saudi Arabia’s recent escalation against Qatar is caused by tension of Saudi regime that has financial, social, religious and military problems.”

The crisis between Saudi Arabia and Qatar erupted following US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region last month, marked by the signing of a record $110-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the visit was aimed at getting Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations in the region to stand in “unity” with Israel and confront Iran.

Basma Qaddour

