Inspired by such incitement, Jewish settlers killed several Palestinians in West Bank
Featured image: Rabbi Shlomo Mlma (Source: Days of Palestine)
Days of Palestine, West Bank -Israeli Jewish Rabbi Shlomo Mlma asked on Sunday Israeli Jewish settlers to poison Palestinian water resources in order to kill them.
Mlma, the chairman of the Council of Rabbis in the West Bank settlements, asked the settlers to do so in order to cleanse the Palestinians from the West Bank cities and villages.
According to Israeli anti-occupation organisation “Breaking the Silence,” the rabbi wanted the Israeli Jewish settlers to push the Palestinians to leave their villages and pave the way for settlers to take over their lands.
Dozens of similar orders were made by rabbis that called for killing Palestinians, robbing their lands and farmlands and destroying their property.
International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement building on the land to be illegal.
About 800,000 Jewish settlers currently live on more than 100 Jewish-only settlements built since Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967.
Inspired by such incitement, Israeli Jewish settlers several times killed Palestinians and destroyed their properties in the occupied West Bank.
