Israeli Official Plays ‘Blame the Victim’ Game

Posted on July 5, 2017 by Richard Edmondson

Posted on July 3, 2017 

by 

Days of Palestine @DaysofPalestine

Little Palestinian child teaches  Occupation soldiers a lesson!

12:13 PM – 2 Jul 2017
Advertisements

Share this:

Like this:

Filed under: Choseness, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Jewish Crimes, Jewish Deception, Jewish Propaganda, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Supremacism, victimhood |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: