Military Situation In Syria On July 5, 2017 (Map Update)

Syrian government forces, backed up by the Russian Aerospace Forces, are preparing for a major push against ISIS in central Syria. The goal of this operation is to clear the eastern Salamiyeh countryside from ISIS and to secure the Homs-Deir Ezzor road from possible ISIS attacks.

