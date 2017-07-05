Military Situation In Syria On July 5, 2017 (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Syrian government forces, backed up by the Russian Aerospace Forces, are preparing for a major push against ISIS in central Syria. The goal of this operation is to clear the eastern Salamiyeh countryside from ISIS and to secure the Homs-Deir Ezzor road from possible ISIS attacks.

RELATED

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIL, Russia, Syria, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |